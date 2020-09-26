After spending several weeks shuttered up, Rena Chang opened up her salon in Tumon late Friday morning, not just to keep tidy as she occasionally did in the days prior, but to again welcome customers later in the day.

While Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 is again extended, the governor's latest executive order did lift certain restrictions, allowing hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors to open at up to 25% of capacity with social distancing requirements.

Chang manages and owns Oceans Beauty and Barber Shop in Tumon. "It felt great" opening the shop Friday, she said.

"I was able to get up and I have purpose with my day today. Not like, 'oh what am I going to do today.' So, it was really nice," Chang said.

Chang has four employees, including herself. As soon as she saw the announcement on Thursday, Chang said she got all four on a video call, telling them they could open at noon Friday and to begin taking appointments. Everyone was excited, she added. They had been out of work for weeks.

Staff checked the temperature of clients coming inside. The seating had been stacked into one corner of the room. No one was allowed to sit and wait inside, Chang said.

The hair-cutting stations sat empty - a product of the restrictions still in place. The salon had several appointments booked, but there the mirrors hung without faces, reflecting only the walls across from them, or the occasional passerby.

Only one station was in use when the Post visited Friday afternoon. Steve Graff sat in the seat while his husband waited outside.

His last haircut was six weeks ago, although his hair didn't get too terrible, Graff said laughing.

"I don't know. Ask Ray," he said, referring to the man cutting his hair.

"It looked manageable," Raymond Santos responded, jokingly.

A haircut was the first thing Graff said he thought of when he learned some restrictions would be lifted. It felt amazing getting one after so long, as well as being able to go out again, Graff said.

"We've been cooped up for weeks and weeks and weeks without being able to do much because everything is closed down. So when it opened back up it was just nice to be able to return to some level of normalcy," he added.

Santos said it was fairly hot inside the salon when he first came back to work Friday, a testament to how long the shop had been closed, devoid of people and air conditioning.

Santos began the day by cleaning his work station, spritzing the station with alcohol and sanitizing his tools. Being a cosmetologist, sanitation was already part of his daily work ritual.

"Just because we deal with so many people," Santos said.

Chang said she hoped the COVID-19 positivity rate doesn't rise further and that the community can work together to stop the spread of the disease.

"So that way, not just here, but everybody on island can go back to the normal life and normal routine and normal gatherings and everything. Because everything's so different now," she said.