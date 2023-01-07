The Camacho Scholarship Foundation has awarded two Guam Community College students scholarships of $750 each for this academic year.

One proud recipient of the scholarship was Marshelly Borja, a marketing and visual communications student, who was surprised when it was announced she was one of this year’s awardees.

“When I received the scholarship, I didn’t think that I would get it actually, I just tried my best to write the best essay that I can and judge from my experience as a working student. "I just poured my heart out in the essay,” Borja said.

She said she wrote about three topics in her essay, her passion for her field of study, her struggles and how she gives back to the community.

"I mostly wrote about ... the struggle of paying my own tuition fees. I almost solely depend on myself and applying for every scholarship I see for a chance to lessen my tuition fees and working for long hours, my passion in my major and what impacts to others and community, my major, so here, I wrote about sharing my charity work and spreading awareness of the importance of animals,” Borja said.

Borja works part-time and attends school full-time, a challenge scholarships such as the Camacho Scholarship Foundation award help to alleviate, so the student can focus on a degree path and life beyond.

“When I graduate GCC, I aim to apply for the telecommunications companies as a graphic designer or videographer. … I love sharing stories, especially of charities,” Borja said.

She said she hopes more people will start to realize the importance of animals through her photography and social media.

“I am an active member of Guahan Paws for Pets. I have been their photographer for quite a while and I try to attend every event and that’s why I can promote it to other people that animals do matter as well,” Borja said.

After she graduates from GCC, she said, she also plans to attend the University of Guam to pursue a degree in communications, which will come with more tuition costs. Like many other students trying to fund a college education, she is always looking for opportunities to help supplement her academic expenses.

“I want to apply to as many scholarships as I can before it gets to the point of being out of pocket,” Borja said.

The Camacho Scholarship Foundation is invested in the nurturing of the island’s future generations and, through this fund, the foundation hopes to assist eligible students enrolled in the business track, accounting, marketing or supervision and management associate degree programs, GCC stated in a press release.

The foundation is committed to award three to six scholarships at the end of each school year and will announce at a later date when it will begin accepting applications again, GCC said in the release. The foundation strongly encourages first-generation students to apply, as the status of those students will be taken into consideration for selection.

Aira May Ngalongalo also received a $750 scholarship award from the Camacho Scholarship Foundation, however, she was not available for comment as of press time.