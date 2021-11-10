Nearly three dozen children age 5 to 11 years old lined up with their parents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first hour of outreach at the Northern Region Community Health Center on Tuesday morning.

The shot was recently cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in children 5 to 11 years old and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Up until this week, the vaccine was not available to the 18,000 or so elementary-aged youths on island.

The Sablan family was the first in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.

"We have 10 children, my husband and I, and the older ones up until No. 6 are vaccinated," Llainee Sablan said. "We talked about it and we just felt it would be the best thing we can do for our younger children."

Sablan, as well as other parents who spoke with The Guam Daily Post, said the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is an added layer of protection, which, for them, outweighed any concerns about getting the shot.

"There is concern and worry about possible side effects but, like I said, it's just something that me and my family discussed. We weighed our pros and cons and we are just putting our trust in this vaccine," Sablan said.

"I know a lot of people have an issue with that, but for us that's a decision that we came to, that this would be the best decision for our family."

Mother of four Everly Diaz said she wanted to ensure her children are as safe as possible.

"I know it's really important for all my kids. I even sacrificed (to come) here," she said. "I don't have insurance. All of them are vaccinated and everything is completed, so for me it's better to be safe than to not do anything about it. Right now, the kids don't like to just stay at home, so I would rather they have it. COVID-19 is really a big issue."

'Safer from the pandemic'

Another parent, Nicole Roberto, made sure to get her 10-year-old daughter, Riley, vaccinated for health reasons.

"My daughter is asthmatic, so I have always been worried about her catching COVID-19, and I want to give her all the necessary weapons she can have to keep her and others around her safe," Nicole Roberto said.

Riley Roberto attends C.L. Taitano Elementary School and is in the traditional face-to-face class setting. She said she recognized the importance of getting the shot.

"I want to be safer from the pandemic because it's very contagious," Riley Roberto said.

Guam's chief public health officer commented on the turnout for the vaccine.

"The turnout will show you that the parents are really eager to have protection for their kids," said Chima Mbakwem, chief public health officer with the Department of Public Health and Social Services. "This is going to be very good for the island because this is going to help us open more. We are going to have more face-to-face (instruction) for our kids."

Schedule

Pediatric vaccinations are available at the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center every Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, and every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Southern Region Community Health Center pediatric vaccination hours will be on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the Joint Information Center. The vaccine also is being administered at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

Parents and legal guardians can book an appointment for their kids at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

Vaccinations for the age group are given in two doses. After receiving the first dose, youth are scheduled for a second dose 21 days later.

DPHSS received 7,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine on Sunday. A second shipment of 7,500 doses of the pediatric vaccine is expected in less than three weeks, according to spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Children up to 4 years old are now the only age group not approved for vaccination. According to Mbakwem, vaccinating the rest of the population will help protect the youngest on our island.

"What you have to understand that the ages you just mentioned really don't have any social cycle, they do not have the lung capacity to transmit the virus so the virus transmission would have to come from the older population that has been vaccinated. The more we get vaccinated the more protection we have for the kids," Mbakwem said.

Carrera added the importance of creating a circle of protection for youths newborn to 4 years old.

"For the current age group that's now being vaccinated, at the time they were ineligible we wanted to get the message across to the community that in order to protect them we had to get the entire community – as many people as possible – to get vaccinated," she said.

"Now that we are starting to vaccinate this age group 5 to 11 years old, it's important to get them vaccinated because if they have younger siblings in that category they also add that layer of protection in the home setting."