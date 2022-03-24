Murder defendant Rudy Fegurgur Quinata apparently told one of the last people he saw while on the run from police that he wanted to turn himself in to authorities.

Quinata is on trial in the Superior Court of Guam for the April 2021 killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

Government witness Gerard Damian testified that Quinata walked up to his Barrigada residence asking to use the phone.

Quinata was a complete stranger to him.

It was when he said Quinata kept getting closer to the front entrance and apparently refused to listen when told to stay back that Damian decided to act.

“I tackled him,” Damian said. “The whole time he was on the ground he kept saying, ‘I just want to get arrested. I just want to get arrested.’”

“He couldn’t get up?” said prosecuting attorney Leonardo Rapadas.

“I wouldn’t let him if he tried,” Damian said, as he was also protecting his parents who were inside the residence.

He testified that Quinata did not resist after being detained.

“I had him down and told my nephew to call the cops,” he said. “It didn’t take much, maybe two to three minutes before GPD arrived.”

Guam police officer Joe Nucum testified that he was the officer who responded to what was reported to be a trespassing complaint.

“Didn’t he tell you the police were looking for him?” Rapadas said.

“Yes. He knew because his family told him,” Nucum said.

Nucum then took Quinata to the Central Precinct Command where he met with criminal investigators.

The prosecution rested its case in chief on Wednesday afternoon following testimony from the pathologist who performed the autopsy on Sanchez.

Quinata maintains his innocence. Defense has argued before the jury that his girlfriend, Joyner Scott Sked, was responsible for the murder.

Sked was convicted last month for her part in the killing.

Prosecutors alleged that the pair used a hammer and pair of scissors to attack and murder the former mayor inside Quinata’s shack in Humåtak.