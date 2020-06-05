Mario Celis Jr. is a Dededo resident who has spent the past three months stranded in Manila.

“I am doing fine. Still surviving,” he said.

Celis got there in early March in hopes of guiding a group of other people to the Holy Land, via the Philippines.

“When I arrived, everything just went downhill. They started locking down and closing the borders. Then came the virus that started spreading with the numbers going up. ... They decided to declare a general community quarantine before they upgraded it to an enhanced community quarantine which is a lot more strict.”

Metro Manila's lockdown included the suspension of international flights.

PQ “I just want to go home. I got a lot of things that I need to do and gosh I’ve just been thinking about it and it’s giving me anxiety that I’ve been out here and cannot do anything." – Mario Celis Jr.

Celis has been holed up inside his apartment building and looking out of his window at the growing number of cruise ships that have anchored in Manila Bay.

“There is no public transportation with everything stopped. All the malls and stores are closed,” he said. “Every day, I’ve been here trying to entertain myself. Lucky we have internet and cable TV."

His situation has also given Celis a closer view of the hardships during the pandemic.

"There’s quite a lot of suffering here. A lot of people depend on their micro-businesses and small businesses and what happened was they spend all their money that’s capital just to support themselves.”

The government of Guam, early on, called the Philippines a hot spot area for the virus and made it mandatory that returning passengers stay inside the quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Celis hopes he wouldn't have to stay in a government quarantine facility once he arrives on Guam.

“It’s really been very difficult,” he said.

As soon as Celis read the news over the weekend that Philippine Airlines reopened for bookings for travel to Guam, and that Guam residents can now quarantine in their homes, he called a travel agent right away.

“I suddenly called my colleague ... to book me a flight with Philippine Airlines in the first flight out. I am out of here, hopefully,” he said. “At least at home, I can continue working and doing things connected to my job. Of course, I will see and talk to my family and friends easily even over the phone.”

The Guam Daily Post has learned that nearly 200 people have already booked a seat on that first PAL flight arriving on June 13.

“I just want to go home. I got a lot of things that I need to do and gosh I’ve just been thinking about it and it’s giving me anxiety that I’ve been out here and cannot do anything,” he said.

He advised Guam residents considering a trip to the Philippines to hold off for now, as he described the quarantine procedure there as not well managed and chaotic.

“This is my first experience like this staying home and doing nothing. Every day is almost the same, so I am ready to fly back and hope there is no more delay,” he said.