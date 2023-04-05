A woman allegedly fled the scene of a car crash, after saying the passengers in the other vehicle "appeared normal."

Kimberly Ignacio, 30, was charged with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries and reckless driving while impaired, in connection to a two-car collision at the overpass intersection of Route 10A and Route 16 on Sunday evening, a magistrate's complaint stated.

When officers with the Guam Police Department arrived, they saw a silver Toyota Tacoma with damage to the front and both the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle. The passengers, a man and woman, "complained of pain arising out of the crash."

The woman told police her husband was driving and made a left turn onto Route 16 when a blue truck collided with their vehicle head-on. The driver of the blue truck, she added, was a woman, later identified as Ignacio, who "approached the passenger side door to inquire if she was OK, but then returned to the truck and left the area," according to the complaint.

The injured man told officers the light was green when he was making the turn and the truck was speeding when it struck his vehicle.

Both the man and woman were transported to Naval Hospital Guam to be treated for their injuries.

'The truck crashed into me'

A witness told police he saw the collision and Ignacio checking on the passengers before she allegedly drove in the direction of the airport. The witness said he followed Ignacio, whose car tires were "sparking from the rim," until she went off the road and into a narrow trail, the complaint stated.

About 5:25 a.m. Monday, an all-points bulletin was issued on the blue truck.

Officers located Ignacio and the vehicle after seeing fresh tracks on the road and found her down the grassy trail mentioned by the witness. Ignacio then allegedly admitted to being the driver of the blue truck, the complaint stated.

Ignacio allegedly provided an expired license, said she got into a crash by the overpass and admitted she "ran the red light." She said "I didn't mean to," according to the complaint.

She also smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, was unable to maintain her balance and had bloodshot, red and watery eyes, the complaint stated.

"Defendant then went toward the passenger side of the truck and pulled down her pants to urinate," the complaint stated, before she allegedly denied having anything to drink.

In an interview with police, Ignacio stated, "I didn't crash into the truck. The truck crashed into me," and added, "I knew the light was red but, but I still went."

In addition, Ignacio said she was unaware she was not supposed to leave the scene of an accident and left because the passengers in the truck "appeared normal."

"I was not hiding," Ignacio told police, when asked why she drove to a secluded area, according to the complaint.

She was charged with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, driving while impaired, reckless driving with injuries and reckless driving while impaired.

Ignacio is currently on pretrial release on charges filed Dec. 18, 2022, of resisting arrest, driving while impaired and leaving the scene with property damage.