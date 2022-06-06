A member of the Guam Army National Guard is facing a felony criminal charge in local court, for allegedly sending threatening text messages to his wife.

The victim in the case recently separated from Adrian Cubilla Davis because of physical altercations they had been having, a magistrate report detailed, the last of which allegedly occurred May 26. On that date, their children reportedly witnessed Davis push and shove his wife.

Davis' military service was disclosed in a declaration submitted Saturday by the Office of the Attorney General.

According to the report, on June 3, after the wife avoided calls from Davis, the two spoke over the phone, where he allegedly threatened to find her at her job, and “beat (her) up in front of everyone.” After informing her managers of the situation, she was granted the day off from work. She used the time to report the threats to police.

Davis called her while she was being interviewed by officers at the Central Precinct Command, and sent her intimidating messages, including one that read, “I’m not making empty threats,” court documents allege.

After agreeing to speak to police, Davis admitted he told the victim that he would find her at her workplace, but, according to the magistrate report, only to confront her about not answering his calls.

“He specifically denied threatening to beat her up,” the OAG declaration stated. “When asked about his text message about ‘not making empty threats,’ (Davis) pulled out his mobile phone, and while looking through it said, ‘Oh now I see.’ When asked what he meant by the latter comment, (Davis) indicated that he did not want to answer the question.”

According to court documents, Davis refused to let police see the text message exchange between him and the woman.

Davis has been charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

"Spc. Davis surrendered himself to the Guam Police Department on Friday night. We extend our support to the Davis family and trust that justice will be fairly served by our partners at GPD and the Office of the Attorney General of Guam," Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, stated, following a request for a comment made by The Guam Daily Post.