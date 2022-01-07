Cleo-Noni Maria Millan Lamb was in tears as she shared with The Guam Daily Post how her brief time with the Department of Youth Affairs was cut short following allegations that she punched a client last month at the facility's cottage homes.

"It's been hard mentally and emotionally. I've worked so hard to be where I was and get to become who I am today. In a blink of an eye, it was all just taken away. All because I made a mistake. All because I did not have proper support, proper anything. I was just thrown out into the wolves," said Lamb, who spoke with the Post following her arraignment hearing Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Lamb, 22, was indicted on charges of assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Lamb is scheduled to answer the charges Jan. 25.

Lamb was not allowed to return to work after the alleged incident on Dec. 5, 2021, and she said she was officially terminated on Dec. 29, 2021. She had worked for DYA for nearly four months as a youth service worker assistant, a position with annual pay of $23,513.

Allegations

According to court documents, the client, 12, told police he and Lamb were in a room when he apparently insulted Lamb repeatedly.

Lamb was then accused of removing her duty belt and asking the victim, "You want to try me?"

The child felt scared and said, "No," documents state.

That's when Lamb allegedly punched the victim in the nose, causing the child to bleed.

Another DYA employee stepped in and told Lamb to "cool down," documents state.

Lamb allegedly admitted to investigators that she punched the child and claimed she was fed up with his disrespect.

"I've held my composure for so long. I've held not having help. I've held not having anybody listening to me, treating me as if I was a client. One day I got tired of not being able to be heard or be helped and had a quick remembrance of my upbringing, my growing up. Showing that kind of disrespect, we got that and a lot worse. I didn't know how else to reflect my actions into my job that day. I made a big mistake and I understand that, but now it's just where am I going to go from here, learning from what I've done," she said.

"I apologize for everything that I have done. I didn't mean to do what I did. Just growing up in the upbringing that I have come from and my parents instilling discipline, I've tried my best that I could, and I realize that even if it was wrong, it was the only thing I could do in my own powers, especially because I did not have proper guidance."

Response from DYA

While Lamb said it was a lack of support that led her to the action she made that day, DYA Director Melanie Brennan told The Post, "Ms. Lamb's onboarding was consistent with other youth service workers hired on or about the same time. She also was one of the first few officers to take a new verbal de-escalation training, which is added to our core curriculum."

The department confirmed an internal affairs investigation was performed, and Lamb was placed on leave before she was let go.

Brennan said the department is moving forward and looking at ways to further safeguard youths in the department's custody from these types of "isolated incidents."

'Eating me up inside'

Lamb said she hopes better training is provided. She also emphasized the challenges workers go through when dealing with DYA clients.

"We're the ones who have to deal with them from the crack of dawn to the darkness of night. We have to deal with everything, and I have to hold it in," she said.

"I apologize sincerely, mainly to the client. I cannot take back what I've done. But what's been eating me up inside is that I couldn't even say I am sorry and apologize, and show that I am sincere about it."