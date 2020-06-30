A federal identity theft case defendant, Evan Montvel-Cohen, has acknowledged he violated his pretrial release conditions.

“I made a mistake,” said Montvel-Cohen, during an evidentiary hearing held before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Monday.

He admitted he violated his pretrial release conditions when he and his third-party custodian failed to let U.S. Probation know he had relocated to another residence.

Montvel-Cohen told the court he had been in and out of the emergency room and was admitted to Guam Regional Medical City when he found out his landlord had the electricity to the unit he was renting shut off.

He also said he had no intention of moving out of the residence. However, he told the court he should have updated the U.S. Probation office.

Judge Bordallo warned Montvel-Cohen that anymore violations could result in possible court sanctions or revocation of his pretrial release.

Montvel-Cohen is a former Guam radio and marketing executive who stands accused of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

He was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019.

He sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the victim’s personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.