Convicted drug dealer Jason Ortiola is back in the Department of Corrections for doing drugs while on probation.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino for an arrest warrant hearing.

Ortiola, a former Guam police officer, turned himself in to authorities last Thursday.

He is on probation until March 8, 2025.

Adult Probation Services told the court that Ortiola has violated conditions of his probation six times, adding that he used a controlled substance.

“I need the help. I’m sick,” said Ortiola. “It’s the reason I found out about my warrant of arrest. I called the attorney's office to ask about getting residential (treatment) and that’s how I learned about the warrant and turned myself in. I’m doing my best.”

It was said during the hearing that he will be kept locked up until Aug. 1 for the violation.

Ortiola is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 18.

Ortiola admitted to charges of conspiracy to possess a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

He was arrested in January 2018 along with Jose Santos Jr. and Roger Balicha. Balicha has pleaded guilty to his part in the crime.

According to Post files, police executed a search warrant at a luxury condominium complex in Tamuning and seized packaging material containing meth residue, 4.7 grams of marijuana and $4,100. Santos then identified Ortiola as his alleged drug dealer.

According to Post files, Ortiola was arrested in 2005 after selling drugs while in his police uniform and carrying his duty weapon. He was then terminated from the police department.