Vulgar outbursts and physical threats from one senator to another erupted during a short recess of a special Senate session in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Monday, halting further actions on the controversial proposed rules on the impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph Torres.

Torres, a Republican, faces a CNMI Senate impeachment trial after the CNMI House of Representatives on Jan. 12 impeached him on charges of corruption, felony and neglect of duty.

If six of the nine-member, Republican majority Senate convicts him, Torres will be removed from office.

Republican Sen. Victor Hocog hurled profanities at Democrat-aligned Sen. Paul Manglona during a brief recess. Both senators are from Rota.

While spewing cuss words, Hocog also attempted to charge Manglona but was stopped by a sergeant-at-arms and another person in the middle of the Senate session chamber.

Another sergeant-at-arms also stopped Manglona from leaving his seat to meet Hocog.

All these images were captured in a video circulating on social media and shared with The Guam Daily Post by the Facebook group Fuetsan Publiku.

CNMI Senate President Jude Hofschneider, of Tinian, also intervened to help keep his two fellow senators apart.

Hofschneider, a Republican, adjourned Monday's session without a full body vote on the impeachment rules that two joint committees already adopted Friday.

Without rules adopted by the full CNMI Senate, the Torres impeachment trial won't be able to proceed.

'Biased,' 'slanted'

Before the outbursts, senators received testimony from House members who opposed the committee-adopted impeachment trial rules.

They said the committees adopted the rules without allowing oral comments and that the provisions are "clearly biased" and "slanted" in the governor's favor.

When Rep. Corina Magofna was testifying against the bill, the Senate president asked her to follow the three-minute limit to each public comment.

Manglona, from his seat, told the Senate president he didn't agree with imposing a time limit for public comments.

"I never recognized you," Hofschneider said. "Why are you intervening? I never recognized you on the floor."

Manglona started raising his right hand to be recognized.

He then stood from his chair, exited the session hall, and proceeded to the gallery where Magofna was wrapping up her testimony.

Manglona started to speak from the public podium but his microphone was shut off and the Senate president called for a short recess.

All this was captured on the live CNMI Legislature broadcast of the session.

A video on social media showed a civil verbal exchange between Manglona and Hofschneider by the door to the Senate session hall during short recess. Manglona said he wanted to make a comment as a member of the public, and not as a senator.

Manglona returned to his seat. This was when Hocog started spewing profanities and tried to make his way to Manglona.

Rep. Tina Sablan, a member of the House Special Committee on Impeachment who also is challenging Torres in the upcoming gubernatorial election, in a statement said, "Tempers flared in the Senate chamber today, in part because the stakes are so high and because the rules ... are so unreasonable and clearly one-sided."

She added, "Unfortunately, what the people have seen thus far is a concerted effort by the Senate leadership to shield the proposed rules from public review and comment, and to suppress voices of opposition."

'A complete betrayal'

Rep. Celina Babauta, the first to testify against the committee-adopted impeachment trial rules Monday afternoon, said these proposed rules are "a complete betrayal of the CNMI Constitution."

She said the public was not afforded the chance to provide oral comment during the committees' Friday meeting, as required by the Open Government Act. The rules should therefore be considered null and void, and the full Senate body cannot adopt it, Babauta said.

"Only a cheater afraid of the rules of the game stacks the decks with five aces," Babauta said. "It is clear that this Senate body will prosecute Gov. Torres on a set of rules that are unlawful, unconstitutional and, more importantly, slanted in his favor. The fix is in."

Another House member, Rep. Sheila Babauta, urged the Senate to amend the rules to make the impeachment trial process fair.

"The rules are clearly biased and I'm extremely disappointed in the process in which they were adopted, lacking transparency and sufficient notice," she said.

She said the rules' requirement of clear and convincing evidence as the standard of proof is "unreasonably high" and is "clearly meant to work in favor of the governor."

"The clear and convincing standard of proof is higher than the standard that would have been used for the Gov. (Benigno) Fitial trial. The clear and convincing standard of proof is even higher than the Trump impeachment trial," she added.

She also described as "unfair" the rules for limiting the prosecutor to only one House member who's not an attorney, while the governor doesn't have limitations on counsel.