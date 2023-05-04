An 18-year-old man released last week after being accused of assaulting a minor at a bus stop was charged Wednesday with burglary of a motor vehicle and underage drinking.

About 1 a.m. Wednesday, Joyful Nathaniel Henry was reported to police after allegedly being seen attempting to steal a car in Mangilao, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

A security guard for Academy Gardens made the report and added Henry "appeared to be intoxicated and was rummaging through the vehicle." The security guard told him to stop and Henry complied, according to the complaint.

Officers met with the owner of the car, who said she did not know Henry and had not allowed him to go inside the car, which had been rummaged through and "smelled of urine," according to the complaint.

Officers stated they smelled alcohol on Henry, who also appeared to have soiled pants and had trouble maintaining his balance.

"The defendant told officers 'I'm OK, I just drinking,'" the complaint added.

Release

Henry was released from the Department of Corrections on April 28 on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond after being charged in connection to robbing a 16-year-old boy of $15 at a bus stop.

In that case, Henry and co-defendant Joaness Kichiro, whose age is unknown, allegedly punched the 16-year-old in the face and rib cage before a third individual pulled out a knife and demanded money from the minor.

Henry denied being involved, but indicated $15 was taken, according to court documents.

Henry initially was charged with robbery, assault and theft, but his robbery charge was dismissed by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan for lack of probable cause in his Friday hearing.

Quan released Henry and ordered him to obey all laws while on release.