Diana Lagman, a single mother of seven, has been trying to make ends meet by cleaning other peoples' houses and then driving her children to and from school and sports activities.

So when she got a $300 check in her mailbox for gas assistance, she said it was as if a weight was lifted off her shoulders.

"While many would say it's not enough, $300 means a lot to me and my children and, for that, we're so thankful," she told The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She said she will stretch the gas money for a month or for as long as she can.

"One morning, I got a call for a cleaning job in Dededo. We live in Hågat. I ran out of gas to get to work that day. I could only drive my kids for school activities and then I went to check my mailbox; there's the check," she said. "Like I said, I'm so thankful for this help."

Lagman said it used to take $30 fill up her car's gas tank.

With regular gas prices on Guam now at nearly $6 a gallon, she said it takes $40 to $55 to do so.

It's been harder and harder to cope with not only the gas prices, but also the prices of most things in the stores, she said.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration rolled out a $300 gas aid program under the expanded Prugråman Salåppe', using federal American Rescue Plan funding. It's meant to assist families coping with rising gas prices.

This week, about 1,000 families are supposed to start receiving the checks in the mail or deposited to their bank accounts. That's $300,000 worth of assistance.

The recipients are a portion of the estimated 60,000 households the governor earlier said are likely to qualify for the program.

Rose A., a resident of Yigo, said she's still waiting for her much-needed Prugråman Salåppe' application to be approved, adding that there's still a bit of confusion as to how the application works.

"Many just registered, but didn't submit the required documents. That's also what I did first until I learned more about the process. So a few days after my initial application, I submitted my documents," she said.

While she hasn't received her gas assistance, she's thankful that she at least received her tax refund Thursday.

What else can be done?

Guam-based finance experts said besides the $300 gas aid to help residents get to work or school, the government can adjust the fuel tax, which is something within its control.

The experts said the government also can release more aid to businesses, so more can reemploy or hire workers to get the economy going, or roll back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%.

Others said the government is limited in what it can do to address inflation, so, for many households, this is a time to prioritize spending or to do away with impulse buying, at least for now.

The governor has asked for Guam's inclusion in a congressional bill seeking to waive the 100-year-old federal Jones Act, in order to allow international shipping companies to ship oil to Guam and therefore lower the costs of goods, including fuel.

Keeping them going

For members of Lagman's family, the $300 means they can keep going and be able to go to school and take on part-time jobs.

Lagman said she would have wanted a full-time job, but, for now, all she can do is part-time work and be able to make sure her kids get to school.

"You could say I may not be lucky in love because I am a single mother of seven children, but my children are my pride and joy," she said.

Her children are from 15 months old to 17 years old.

"I know God is with me. He knows what is best for me and my kids, that’s why I trust him and I believe him that he's never going to let me down," the mother said.

Life is hard, she said, but she makes sure to take every opportunity to avail herself of programs and services.

So when the Prugråman Salåppe' program opened March 15, she immediately turned in her application in person at the Department of Administration office.

The last day to apply is April 15.

To apply, residents can submit an application in person at the Department of Administration office in the ITC Building in Tamuning, or by visiting the DOA website at doa.guam.gov. Applicants can contact DOA at 671-638-3833/3834.