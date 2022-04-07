Some of Guam's older residents have started rolling up their sleeves once again to get their second booster - their fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot.

"I really hope it's the last shot," said 84-year-old Benjamin Cortez as he and his wife Gloria, 77, were leaving the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Agana Shopping Center on Wednesday.

The couple, married for nearly 62 years, is among the Guam residents who have received their second booster.

This comes days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the additional booster for people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster at least four months ago.

Other adults who have weakened immune systems are also urged to get their second booster, at least four months after the initial booster.

The Cortez couple said since getting their first booster, they feel safer going to the grocery store or the bank, among other errands.

Bienvenido Nuque, 69, recalled the three hours he spent waiting to get his first COVID-19 shot at Okkodo High School in late 2020, but his fourth one, he said, was much faster and easier just like his first booster and second shot at the University of Guam.

Nuque got his second booster of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, about six months after getting his first booster shot.

"We really don't know if this is the last COVID vaccine because the efficacy of the vaccine fades after a few months. I think until there's still COVID, they will continue to recommend a booster," he said.

While he's thankful that he hasn't gotten sick since the pandemic started, he said he remains on furlough from his job as a hotel employee.

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said DPHSS has administered second booster shots to at least 178 people from April 1 to 5.

This number also includes people who got their second booster at the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, and at the Agana Shopping Center clinic that the Guam National Guard operates in support of DPHSS.

There are also others like Ernesto Mijares, 71, who have just gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Mijares, a civil engineer and businessman, said he and his wife have rarely ventured into public places since the pandemic started.

Were it not for their need to travel back to Chuuk on Wednesday, he would have not gotten a COVID-19 shot, he said. Mijares said he and his wife have been maintaining a healthy and spiritual life.

"I got the Johnson & Johnson, so only one shot," Mijares said.

The CDC said, in updating its recommendations for the additional booster, data continue to show the importance of vaccination and booster doses to protect individuals both from infection and severe outcomes of COVID-19.

It said that during the recent omicron surge, those who received booster shots were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated and seven times less likely to be hospitalized.