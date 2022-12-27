I*recycle gives $17K to schools

Elementary school students’ hard work paid off when they received their share of a $17,000 check from aluminum recycling done throughout the pandemic.

“Our schools have been working hard the past two years, despite COVID-19 challenges, to collect aluminum cans in order to fill the bins. And I am so glad we were able to get all of the checks out before the holiday break,” said Peggy Denney, i*recycle program administrator.

The top earning schools from i*recycle program’s 21st container collection included Merizo Martyrs Memorial School, Captain H.B. Price Elementary School, B.P. Carbullido Elementary School and Inarajan Elementary School.

But collecting all those cans wasn’t an easy task, according to Denney. Recycling during the pandemic was almost nonexistent.

“COVID-19 had a significant impact on how long it took us to fill our 21st container, the one we just disbursed the checks from,” said Denney.

According to a press release from the recycling organization, the program has reduced the island’s volume of waste by recycling almost 485,000 pounds of aluminum. Those efforts resulted in over $272,000 given to the island’s participating schools so far.

Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has increased awareness of the importance of recycling among the youth and that has stuck with them through to adulthood, said Denney. She believes, however, that there is still much to be done and a long way to go.

The primary mission of i*recycle is to promote the recycling of aluminum beverage cans because, next to copper and brass, aluminum is the most valuable recyclable that the island has, said Denney.

“One of the reasons we earned so much on this last container is because we received $0.75 per pound. We haven’t received that much in years and that’s because the economy is stronger. And when the economy is strong, the value of recyclables is strong as well. … We wanted to promote the recycling of aluminum cans to help schools raise money. … That translates into taking better care of the Earth.”

When students, and people in general, participate in recycling at events – learning how to sort and participate in beach cleanups – that has a greater impact because they realize the volume of trash that is being generated and they see how valuable this work is, Denney said.

According to Denney, one of the biggest hurdles for recycling on island is misinformation. Many residents are confused when it comes to identifying what can and can’t be recycled.

Sixty-five percent of recyclables are deemed as garbage, ending up in the landfill. Much of that material ends up back in the waste stream and only aluminum and cardboard are truly being recycled, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

Recognizing the importance of generating less plastic waste in the first place is where people can start, said Denney. That means taking the initiative to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“They are in their order of importance. And reducing needs to have a far greater importance in people’s mindset rather than going to a store and buying cases and cases and cases of bottled water. Unfortunately, the status of plastics is very confusing and I encounter many, many people who still think that we can recycle all plastics, but that is not the case.”