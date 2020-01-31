I*recycle Guam to provide 60 recycling bins to schools

I*recycle Guam looks toward its goal of providing 60 new plastic recycling bins to 60 schools on the island.

Margaret "Peggy" Denney, the administrator for the recycling program and Guam Solid Waste Authority board member, gave an update of the program to the Rotary Club of Guam at the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort Thursday.

According to Denney, the program was created in 2007 by Frank Shimizu, the CEO of Ambros Inc., to address the issue of unrecycled aluminum cans and promote recycling for the financial benefit of the schools.

Currently, there are 45 recycling bins at public and private schools on Guam, Denney said. The recycling bins are 6 cubic yards and cost about $1,200 each, she added.

Denney said a container provided by Matson can fit about 38 bales of aluminum cans, weighing about 650 pounds.

Each 6-cubic-yard bin can hold about 140 pounds of aluminum, she added.

She said it takes about five schools to make one bale of aluminum and the program is becoming more aggressive at recycling by developing monetary incentive programs for students.

"I always say to keep recycling at people's faces," Denney said. "So that it becomes an accepted practice...we still have a ways to go but we are making progress."

Denney said i*recycle is also looking to export the recycling program to neighboring islands.

In the past, she said, the program had to work with 8-cubic-yard metal bins at about $40,000 that would rust over time. "But we can do so much better," Denney said.

She said the schools notify her when the recycling bins are full, then she coordinates with Mr. Rubbishman which does an "i*recycle run" to Pyramid Recycling.

The recycled cans are then sold to a company overseas that turns the recycled aluminum into new aluminum beverage cans, she added.

All proceeds benefit the schools based on how many times each school has filled its recycling bin, she said.

During that time, she said, the schools made about $250,000.

From data recorded from 2007 through 2008, she said the program had been importing over 80 million aluminum cans a year or 2.2 million pounds.

Although the program provides the recycling bins for the school, she said the schools are responsible for aggressively promoting the program and ensuring the bins are filled only with aluminum cans.

Denney said she becomes dismayed when she finds items such as dirty diapers, trash and food wastes.

Recycling at golf tournaments

The i*recycle program is also promoting a $100 incentive for golfing tournament promoters, Denney said.

Raffle tickets are given to those who bring in cans or plastic bottles. "The more they bring in, the more raffle tickets they get," Denney said.

A program developed by Matson, it's meant to encourage the recycling of aluminum cans and plastic bottles.