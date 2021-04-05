Magdalena Quan, 80, was only a baby when the Japanese occupied Guam during World War II. The war brought massive deaths, suffering and destruction.

"I survived the war, I should survive COVID," Quan said while waiting patiently for her turn to get her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Friday at the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center.

Guam's most senior citizens, or those at least 75 years old, were among priority groups to be vaccinated when the vaccine clinics started in December 2020, but Quan waited a few months to get hers until she was ready to face the one thing that she fears.

"I just fear the needle," she said.

Thinking of her health and that of others, she mustered all of her courage to finally get the vaccine on Good Friday, one of the most sacred days in Catholicism.

"I was praying since last night," the grandmother of eight said, adding that her husband, also a war survivor, "will get vaccinated" as well.

Quan was among the 125 people who received their vaccinations at the Department of Public Health and Social Services village-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sinajana.

It was separate from the vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, which is operated by the Guam Army National Guard.

"This is an impressive turnout," Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said as he helped usher residents into the village vaccination clinic. "I'm hoping we reach our 1,000 goal per day and get Guam reopened in May."

The mayor was the 100th person to get his first dose during Friday's village clinic. He said residents should be happy to know that there will be another vaccination clinic in Sinajana when it's time for many of them to get their second dose.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she plans to ease travel quarantine rules that will open up Guam's tourism if at least 50%, or 62,500, of Guam's adult population is fully vaccinated by May 1.

Rose Paulino brought her uncle, Raymond Paulino, 64, to the village clinic so they could both get vaccinated. She weighed her options for months and signed up for an appointment about two weeks ago, she said.

"I was waiting around like everybody else, and see if there's any kind of side effects and then, if not, then we're going ahead. So we're here. It's not only for us but also for the kids in our household," she said.

Single-dose vaccine available

Hofmann said Public Health front-line workers administered not only Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which require two doses weeks apart, but also the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Angelo Tapia, 25, received his one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, three days before his travel to the Philippines for his medical studies.

He's a second-year medical student in Manila, and needed to fly there for face-to-face classes, so he asked for the one-dose vaccine.

"I really do need to get vaccinated to not get severely infected and also not to spread it," he said. "I leave on Monday." Tapia wants to be a pediatrician someday on Guam.

Duane Monterde, 20, said his parents told him to take the vaccine, and he did.

"I'm OK with it," he said. "It's better safe than sorry."

His friends also received the vaccine a day before he got his, and he said he didn't want to be left out of the group conversation.

'COVID is crazy'

Robert Westfall Jr., 41, said he believes that everybody will be getting vaccinated someday, "so, might as well get it now."

The father of four said, more than a year since the pandemic started, there are still a lot of unknowns about COVID-19.

"There's really no true answer to why people are getting it, in my view. There's no definite answer what's going to happen in the future. Is vaccination going to be a requirement later? Is it beneficial? I think it is because COVID is crazy. For a time it's like many were falling like flies. But I'm glad the numbers are down," he said.

Westfall said his getting the vaccine is more to protect his children.

"Every safety precaution is a good precaution," he said.