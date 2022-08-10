Footage of the attack that turned deadly at the parking lot of the Dededo Center early Monday circulated on social media showing the victim’s final moments.

The 86-second clip was captured by a witness who was inside a car parked at the establishment.

The video shows a white pickup truck and a red sedan in the background along with a group of people.

Two men are seen attacking the unnamed victim.

The victim was shirtless.

One man threw punches, while another appeared to be stabbing the victim with an unknown object.

Three other men stepped in to stop the attack.

The victim was then seen trying to get away, as he stumbled several feet in the parking lot.

“That guy’s bleeding, bro,” the witness recording the video said.

The group was heard yelling before they fled the scene.

One of the suspects was then seen on video going after the victim again but was pulled away by another man.

The video then showed the victim on the ground and no longer moving.

“This guy’s knocked out, dude,” a second witness was heard stating in the video.

“I think he’s dead, bro,” said the man behind the camera.

The man was pronounced deceased at the Guam Regional Medical City.

No arrests have been made.

Guam police officers responded to the scene located along Wusstig Road around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

GPD’s Spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella said the victim suffered from puncture wounds.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

No additional information about the case has been made public and Savella has yet to respond to The Guam Daily Post's request for comment to the video.