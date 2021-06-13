He’s never had to question what he felt was right for him.

His birth name is Robert Garrido.

But if you asked him what his name is today or least what it has been for the past three-plus decades, he would tell you to call him Blondy.

“Blondy came to life like in 1987 when somebody couldn’t remember my name and my hair was blond,” Garrido said.

He was 18. The new nickname stuck.

Garrido has been active in the LGBTQ+ events celebrated each year during Pride Month. Each June, Guam joins the rest of the world in recognizing the accomplishments and the ongoing efforts to obtain equal rights for all, especially those in the gay community.

Garrido thinks back to his teenage years when he first told those close to him that he was gay.

“I’ve always felt different ever since I was a little girl, I mean boy,” he chuckled during his interview with The Guam Daily Post at this year’s Pride wave in Tamuning on June 4. “I think I came out when I was 15. But I have a very accepting family.”

He said his experience has been that more and more people in Guam have made it easier for him to be open and proud.

“I love life. I love my life and I wouldn’t change anything,” he said. “I am proud of what I am. If anybody has issues with it then maybe that is something they need to fix with themselves because we are here. We are not going to disappear. We are here and we are here to stay. Generations after generations, there is always going to be someone.”

As he celebrates this Pride Month, Garrido encourages others in the community who may be struggling with being able to publicly display their truths.

“Go for it. Come out,” he said. “You have nothing to be afraid of and if you see any of us on the streets feel free to come up to us. If you have questions, then come up to us. We are not going to be stingy with knowledge. We are here to support one another. We are family.”