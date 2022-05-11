Carlos Enrique Salvatierra Morales won’t be spending any time in a U.S. Bureau of Prison facility.

The Guatemalan citizen admitted that he went online near the start of the pandemic to make a fake green card, so that he could travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to visit his family.

“I printed out my picture from Google and put it with my green card with all my info," said Morales, 36, during his sentencing hearing held before Judge Alex Munson in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

“I want to start off by apologizing for wasting you guys’ time. I came to Guam with a good purpose, and I actually achieved it. When COVID started, I lost my job and was trying to go home. My papers were lost,” he said.

“It’s a victimless crime,” said defense attorney Louie Yanza. “The only victim here is Carlos because he used a false card to attempt to travel back to Vegas to see his family. At the time of his travel, Guam was in its second lockdown. He wanted to see his family and not be stuck here in Guam.”

Morales has called Guam home since September 2017, and it was said in court that he currently operates a business that offers janitorial services.

“I didn’t come here as an immigrant. I just wanted to go home. My heart is in the right place. I love Guam. There is no embassy here for me. I am from Guatemala, and it made it difficult for me to see my family. I didn’t hurt nobody. I want a third chance because a second chance was already given to me.”

Morales was stopped at the Guam airport in August 2020 trying to board a flight to Hawaii when Customs agents spotted the fake green card. He then told agents that he lost his original card a long time ago in Vegas, adding that the information on the card is real, but the card itself was not.

Morales was sentenced to two years of probation.

Parties noted in court that this was his first federal offense, adding that he had previous run-ins with the law in Las Vegas and Guam.

Morales was arrested in 2020 for driving while impaired, prison records state.