When parents Preleen Nakamura and Jasper Franklin learned Tuesday that their active 3-year-old daughter can become vaccinated against COVID-19, they felt relieved.

"Our daughter doesn't want to wear a mask and I want her to be safe, that's why we've been looking forward to it," Nakamura said at the Department of Public Health and Social Services Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.

The parents' main reason for going to the center was to have their daughter's stomachache checked, but they were glad to learn the vaccine is now being offered to children younger than 5 years old.

"Not sure whether she could get vaccinated now or after she's treated, but, whether now or later, we will have her vaccinated," the mother said.

Guam DPHSS this week started offering COVID-19 vaccinations to babies 6 months old to 4 years old, marking a milestone in Guam's fight against COVID.

But the first two days saw only a handful of parents bringing their infants, toddlers and preschoolers to get vaccinated.

DPHSS Community Health Center COVID-19 director Lyanne Mendiola, a licensed practical nurse, said the Dededo community health center was able to provide vaccinations to four children ages 2 to 4 on Monday, after their baby wellness checks with their pediatricians.

Right before lunch hour Tuesday, a mother came into the center to have her 18-month-old and 4-year-old children vaccinated against COVID, Mendiola said.

The nurse is hoping that more parents will bring their young children to get vaccinated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently gave the green light for Moderna's vaccine to include children 6 months through 17 years, and Pfizer-BioNTech's for children 6 months through 4 years.

The CDC said while COVID has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, also can become very sick.

The Pfizer dose for the young ones is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and then the third dose is administered eight weeks later.

The Moderna dose is two shots, each one-quarter of the adult dose. It's given about four weeks apart for children 6 months through 5 years old.

For children with immune conditions that make them vulnerable to serious illness, a third Moderna dose has been approved after the second shot.

Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, a pediatrician and interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, suggested parents talk to their children's pediatricians if they have questions about the vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccinations for children 6 months old through 4 years old are available at the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo and the DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan.

Parents must have their government-issued ID and present their children's birth certificates.

Meanwhile, other older children and adults continue to get their booster shots.

Eugelyn Rebancos, 14, got the first booster Tuesday at the Dededo center, not just for the added layer of protection it gives but also because the family is traveling soon to the Philippines.

Artemio Gatman, 75, said he's glad he got his second booster shot. He said since his first booster shot, he's been going out more, but is still cautious.

"I now go to the grocery more and I get to go bowling again," he said, also showing the $25 food voucher he received as an incentive for getting his booster shot. He would have preferred to get the $25 gas voucher instead, but a $25 food voucher is still better than nothing, he said.

Rising COVID-19 cases

This comes at a time when the number of new COVID-19 cases daily continues to go up.

There were 151 new cases out of 1,173 samples tested Monday, the Joint Information Center reported. That's among the highest daily numbers in recent weeks.

While hospitalization numbers fell to 18 on Tuesday, from 21 on Monday, that's quite an increase from less than five or 10 a day just a few days ago.