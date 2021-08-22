Lucia Setik has spent the past two months praying heavily for her late husband, Faler Fabian, 49, and for her family.

She recalled meeting with the Independent Investigation Team on Friday ahead of the public announcement that her husband’s killing at the hands of an off-duty Guam police officer was “justified.”

“I was just quiet and I tell them 'No, I didn’t have any questions,'" said Setik, noting that some of the information that investigators at the Office of the Attorney General shared with her about the case seemed questionable to her.

On June 30, Setik was at work when her son-in-law told her that she needed to go to the hospital because her husband had been shot.

“I didn’t see it with my own eyes, because I was working. But my kids told me their dad threw the can to the cop’s car, and then tried to come inside. The cop is the one who opened his car and called my husband. That’s the time when my husband ran down,” she said.

Investigators said the incident unfolded in a matter of 29 seconds. Attorney General Leevin Camacho said they learned there was an argument that spilled out onto Tun Jose Fejeran Street in Tamuning, adding the officer was caught in the crossfire.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan said they are not identifying the cop, as there have been threats of retaliation made against the officer.

The investigation and surveillance footage showed a man was seen holding two machetes, charging at the officer’s car and motioning to hit the car. A second man, believed to be Fabian, was captured throwing an item at the car.

The officer stopped right before Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, as he was blocked in by traffic. That’s when investigators said he was forced to exit his car, pull out his duty weapon from the back of his car when he fired one shot, hitting Fabian in the lower abdomen.

“I am not upset. I always pray,” Setik said in response to the AG’s decision not to prosecute the officer.

When asked if she forgives the officer, she said, “Yeah. I want my husband to rest in peace.”

Setik said the family relocated to Guam from Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia in 1994 for a better life. They raised their family in Guam, which has been home since.

“I would just like to tell (the officer) if he what he said was honest (to investigators), then no problem. When my kids heard that (Friday) on the news, they were really getting mad. But I told my kids to please just pray,” she said.

She also recalled having a private moment alone speaking with the love of her life after she heard from investigators.

“I apologized to him and prayed and told him I just leave everything between him and God and the officer,” she said.

On Saturday, Setik held a picture of her husband as she headed out the door to take their pregnant daughter, Fivianna Setik, to the hospital to deliver Fabian’s grandson.

The picture was to allow her grandbaby the chance to see his late grandpa whom Setik said he will be named after in honor of Fabian's memory.