Getting into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point wasn’t the goal for Southern High School student Cheyunne Ahn, who first sought high standards for herself so she could step out of her comfort zone.

Ahn moved to Guam in 2019, knowing virtually nothing about the military. She spent the majority of her life living in Korea and New York. Like most students, her goal was simply to get straight As and didn’t think of the military as a path to pursue.

“My only connection with the military was my great-grandfather, who was an officer in the Republic of Korea forces during the Korean War and two visits to the West Point museum when my family still lived in New York,” Ahn told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During her first summer on Guam she met a new neighbor, a 15-year Army veteran she identified as “Mr. Smith,” who shared his military experiences with the teen. It was his experience that opened Ahn’s eyes and inspired her to seek a future far greater than she imagined.

“His stories sparked my interest in pursuing a military career. Determined to join the military as early as possible, I skipped the second semester of eighth grade to advance to high school, which would allow me to graduate at 17,” Ahn said.

Ahn was so passionate that she joined the Army junior ROTC at her high school, and in her second year her instructors, Lt. Col. William Crawford and Sgt. 1st Class Juan King, encouraged her to look into military academies. Since that moment, she has been determined to start her military career as an officer and devoted all her high school years to being a West Point candidate.

JROTC cadet

As a cadet in the Army JROTC program at SHS and with her history growing up in New York, Ahn felt more personally connected to West Point than all the other colleges and service academies combined.

“New York is also my second home. I have a lot of family members and friends residing in New York City. Having them close by will definitely give me more confidence and a sense of belonging as I face new challenges at West Point,” Ahn said.

Before Ahn decided that she wanted to be a military officer, she saw the world from a very different perspective.

“I really started from scratch when my family relocated to New York from Korea when I was in sixth grade. Korean was my mother tongue and I was not at all fluent in English. As I struggled to overcome a language barrier and the unpleasant feeling of being an outsider, I somewhat lost myself. I became a very passive, dispirited person,” Ahn said, “After I decided that I wanted to be a military officer, however, … I no longer feared new challenges and became more open-minded.”

She attributed her success to her parents, JROTC instructors, coaches, teachers, friends and many more people in her life who have supported her throughout her journey.

“I didn’t walk this path alone. I had these amazing people by my side. Just like how they helped me achieve my dream of being a West Point cadet, it is my goal to continue promoting positive change in my school and island community,” Ahn said.

'A balanced leader'

As a future leader, Ahn hopes that her story will inspire those that come after her and those who walk beside her, like her younger sisters and fellow JROTC cadets.

“I hope that my little journey, just like the butterfly effect … unlocks their full potential and seek opportunities for themselves. By utilizing lessons and experiences gained at West Point, I further aspire to become a mentor to those who have yet to find their purpose in life,” Ahn said.

As she begins this new chapter of her life, she looks forward to taking on the many challenges ahead of her. Learning, growing and experiencing what the world and West Point has to offer, she welcomes whatever comes her way.

“Despite my multicultural experiences, the world is huge and I still have a lot to learn. I look forward to working with people from all walks of life and exploring their perspectives. I really can’t wait to meet other cadets who are not afraid to work toward their dreams and who have the same mission as me. I am also excited to challenge myself academically, mentally and physically. I know West Point won’t give me an easy way out and I want to see how far I’ll go,” Ahn said.

Ahn comes from a family dedicated to the values West Point embodies: duty, honor and country, as two of her great-grandparents on both sides of the family served in the Korean military as officers during the Korean War in 1950.

Ahn’s mom, Hyewon Joo, witnessed her daughter’s determination and commitment to follow through to the end, she was especially proud of Ahn’s acceptance to the academy.

“I was pleased to see her grow into a balanced leader on her journey to West Point. It was long and grueling, but she stuck through it,” Joo told The Guam Daily Post.

Joo instilled in her daughter that even though there are obstacles, she must walk through life with grace and be thankful of all blessings.

“Our family emphasizes humility and gratitude. She realized Guam Department of Education offers a great real-life playing field, (it's) not always sunshine and rainbows,” Joo said.