'I want to take the challenge': Moylan enters delegate race

Sen. Jim Moylan was joined by leaders of the Republican Party of Guam and supporters as he filed his candidacy with the Guam Election Commission to be the island’s elected member of the U.S. Congress.

He enters the 2022 race before Del. Michael San Nicolas, the incumbent, has announced whether he will seek another term in the seat or challenge Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a contested primary to be Guam’s chief executive.

“I’m looking forward to the excitement this is going to bring for the island of Guam,” Moylan told reporters Thursday outside the GEC office in Tamuning. “I can definitely say I’m ready for this opportunity, and I want to take the challenge.”

Moylan said, if elected, he will bring the consistency he’s shown during his time as a lawmaker to the nation’s capital.

“I was consistent in what I would be doing, and I have been all the way until the 35th Guam Legislature. I’ve been transparent to the people of Guam. I don’t back away from all these microphones standing in front of me, that’s for sure,” he said. “And most importantly, I’ve taken action since day one.”

Previously, Moylan said he would run for Congress instead of seeking a third term in the Legislature if San Nicolas vacated his seat to run for governor.

On Thursday, Moylan told reporters he decided to formalize his congressional bid after speaking with family, friends and his team.

“Every one of them said yes. And that’s what I based my decision on,” he said.

Moylan said he gave San Nicolas advance notice.

“I had a private conversation with our congressman, and I’m going to leave it at that,” he said.

The Guam Daily Post asked Moylan to clarify if he would proceed with his candidacy should San Nicolas decide to run for reelection. The Republican lawmaker indicated he would not withdraw and would strike a civil tone should the seat be contested.

“I totally have a wonderful working relationship with our congressman, and I hope to continue that as well,” he said. “There is no way this is going to be any kind of bad fight. I think we both represent the island truthfully – well for the people of Guam. And the actions that he has taken and I will take – I will do the same to carry that on forward.”

Moylan said his campaign platform would be out in the next few weeks.

“I’m not a one-issue person,” he said, citing his legislative record of addressing public safety, the economy and small businesses.

Voters should also expect some policies supported by Moylan to be similar to the current delegate’s, he said.

“If I’m in that seat, I’m not going to ignore what he has done. In fact, I’m going to carry that much forward,” Moylan said.

‘Because I’m Jim Moylan’

Moylan is supported by prominent Republicans, including former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada, the party’s gubernatorial slate in the election.

Only one Republican, Ben Blaz, has been elected to the seat since it was created by Congress in 1972.

When asked what makes Moylan believe he will fare better than previous party candidates, he replied: “Because I’m Jim Moylan. And I have shown the people of Guam – and I started with my slogan in 2018 to ‘expect more,’ and I did. And then in 2020, I said, ‘We will continue the fight.’ And I am. And that’s the same kind of attitude I will take to Washington, D.C.”

With Moylan and Ada seeking other elected offices, the Republican senatorial slate is wide open for new or returning candidates.

Former Gov. Eddie Calvo, who also stood in support of Moylan’s candidacy Thursday, said voters should expect a “full” slate of Republicans for the island’s 15-person Legislature.

Calvo, a two-term governor who preceded Leon Guerrero, currently serves in a leadership role in the Republican Party of Guam. He told reporters the local party is preparing for an upcoming visit of the national party’s co-chairperson to discuss Guam’s role in a larger national political landscape.

According to Calvo, recent polls are predicting a Republican “landslide” during the national midterm elections in November.

“There will be Republican control of the House, and it will be substantial. And there’s a strong possibility of a Senate majority also of the Republicans. So when we get Congressman Jim Moylan in there … we feel very good about things, and I think he’s going to be the best congressman we’ve ever had,” Calvo said.