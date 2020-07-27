'I was close to being homeless'

Incorrect banking information automatically changes one's unemployment benefit payment option from direct bank deposit to paper check, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola told senators at an oversight hearing Friday.

"Those people who had the wrong banking information entered will automatically be converted to checks from here on out," Dell'Isola said. "We'll no longer contact them to get them to enter the correct information. It's just too much work."

The hearing was the fourth on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which by this week will have released $212.5 million in unemployment benefits and taxes.

Thousands of workers who opted for electronic fund transfers unintentionally entered the wrong bank account numbers or the wrong routing numbers, or made some other error in their application, Dell'Isola said.

'I double-checked'

Yuko Adelbai said she lost her job March 17, one of Guam's nearly 35,000 workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic. She applied for unemployment aid through direct deposit in early June.

The Guam Department of Labor, however, notified her that she would get a paper check because there was an issue with her bank details.

"But I double-checked the account and routing number and everything was correct, so we had no choice but to wait," Adelbai told The Guam Daily Post.

After several weeks of waiting, she is thankful that she finally received her unemployment aid on Thursday.

"We had a hard time, but lucky my husband is still working. That helped," Adelbai said. "I paid for bills and try to save money for the future because we don't know how long this pandemic is going to last."

For many, calling or making an appointment to get Labor to help fix incorrect bank information took several days. It was a tedious process for the worker and Labor.

"If you entered the wrong banking information and you got a bounce back, you will be reverted to checks and you will be batched on the next batch, which will be the following week," Dell'Isola told senators.

Almost 'homeless'

JMichael San Nicolas, 30, waited much longer than he had hoped he would to get a paper check, which was his requested mode of PUA payment.

"I was close to being homeless," San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post on Sunday. "My landlord told me if I didn't come up with money, I'd be kicked out of the apartment."

He said that's when he approached the office of Del. Michael San Nicolas and learned about the unemployment program, and later learned he could take his landlord to court for trying to evict him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But my landlord's elderly," he said. "I didn't want to do that to her. Later on, she was more understanding of my situation when I told her I was applying for PUA."

In early July, he got a full-time job and stopped filing his PUA claim July 4, he said.

It was difficult being without a paycheck for three months since he was furloughed March 28, but he said were it not for his family and friends, he would have been in a much tougher place.

"I tried to stretch my money as long as I could, but when I really didn't have any left my sister lent me $400," he said. "I'm thankful for her and those who helped me. My first paycheck with my new job, I paid my former landlord and moved to another place."

On Saturday, he got his paper check.

"First thing I did was pay my rent for six months," he said, adding that he does not want to find himself in a situation where he could be on the street, without a home.

Faster paper checks

Dell'Isola told senators that PUA paper checks will soon be released at a much faster pace.

The Labor director said the Department of Administration has procured, and looks to soon use, new printers and check-folding machines that will speed up the process of releasing paper checks, not only for unemployment aid but other programs as well.

"So the tedious task of printing, stamping, folding, putting in envelopes, running it through a postage machine and then mailing, will all be done in a two-step process. It will create so much more efficiencies," Dell'Isola said.

Labor is now processing batches of paper checks and electronic fund transfers every week.

This week, it will release some $17 million in unemployment benefits, plus taxes, for cleared claims filed through July 1.

More PUA funds

Guam Labor is now waiting for the U.S. Department of Labor to transfer the second PUA funding allotment, now that the local agency has already processed some 75% of the initial allotment of $276 million.

The local Labor Department requested a $924 million budget.

"Millions of dollars are now in the hands of thousands of families who have lost income due to this public health crisis," Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, chairwoman of the labor committee, said at the oversight hearing.

Meanwhile, the $600 additional weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit expired July 25, unless extended by Congress and the White House.

Dell'Isola told senators that since the FPUC is embedded in the PUA system, it will be easy to distribute the additional funds if the program is extended.

For Guam unemployment claims from July 26 onward, the aid amount will be up to $345 a week through December.

As of Sunday, 34,980 Guam workers have been laid off, furloughed or had their work hours cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the hireguam.com reporting of 1,990 employers, according to Hannah Cho, Guam Labor special projects coordinator.

Total initial claims filed are now 35,155 but Dell'Isola told senators that Guam Labor and its partner federal agencies have been finding more fraudulent claims of late so they have to further review the claims.