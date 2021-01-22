'I was high': Witness in fatal shooting describes his role

A man who admitted that he attacked Keith Castro moments leading up to the shooting that claimed Castro’s life testified on Thursday that he was high on meth that day.

Thomas Taitano continued his testimony during day four of the murder trial against Joshua Palacios in the Superior Court of Guam.

“I was high,” Taitano said.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto asked Taitano what effect meth has on him.

“It makes me energized,” he said, as he testified that he was certain he saw Palacios holding a gun and firing the weapon during the July 2019 incident in Yigo.

Taitano, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for attacking Castro prior to the shooting, agreed to testify against Palacios as part of his plea deal with the government.

“Are you telling the truth today?” said Canto.

“Yes, ma’am” he said.

Taitano also said he had turned himself in to authorities and helped police locate Palacios in Barrigada because “it’s the right thing to do.”

The jury again heard how Taitano went to Matt Sablan’s house in Yigo to ask Castro why he was talking about his family on social media.

“I was upset,” Taitano said. “I confronted him about it. Then we got into a fight.”

He said others at the residence tried to stop the fight.

“Then, I noticed a car light pulling up and noticed Josh Palacios,” he said.

“What happened after he got out of the car?” said Canto.

“He went after Keith then they started fighting,” Taitano said, as he recalled that Castro started to back away before he fell to the ground. He testified that Palacios continued to punch Castro before the gun went off.

“Whose gun?” said Canto.

“The one that Josh had,” Taitano said. “Everyone ran. I got in my car and left.”

Taitano said he later saw in the news that he was wanted by police.

“I was wanted for the shooting in Yigo and I didn’t do it. That’s why I turned myself in,” he said.

“How many times did you smoke crystal methamphetamine that day?” said defense attorney Thomas Fisher.

“Once or twice” Taitano said, as he recalled smoking the drug at a Dededo residence that same night.

Taitano testified that meth made him feel “wide awake” and that it is “stronger than coffee.”

He said he used meth for a few years at least three times a week.

According to Post files, Palacios allegedly told investigators following his arrest that he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting and that the drug can cause him to black out.