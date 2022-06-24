‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’

The family of fallen Guam Police Department Sgt. Frankie E. Smith echoed a unified message to the Guam Parole Board on Thursday to keep Smith’s killer locked up until she completes her 20-year prison sentence.

“I was only 7 when my dad was killed,” said Kae’Ana Smith, Frankie Smith’s daughter. “I don’t have any or many memories of my dad. … I will never know how it feels to have my dad there for the rest of my life, never see his smile or feel his hug, or never hear him say how proud he is of me, or how much he loved me.”

On Dec. 30, 2007, Charmi Retuyan was driving while drunk when she hit Frankie Smith, who was on a motorcycle, at the entrance to the former Fiesta Resort in Tumon.

Frankie Smith's widow, Tishawnna Smith, recalled the moment she got the heartbreaking news, as she told board members that it feels like it was only yesterday.

“He was more than a husband to me. He was my honey, my first love, my best friend, my soul mate,” said Tishawnna Smith. “I remember seeing the blood on his head as I bent down to hug and kiss him. I had to be lifted up because my legs kept giving out on me. We had a life. When my honey died, a part of me died with him.”

She started an online petition pushing for Retuyan’s parole to be denied. The petition had 2,000 signatures by the time of the hearing.

“During Charmi’s sentencing hearing she said, ‘I will serve the years and I will take it.’ So why is she going up for early parole when she said that? Charmi and I had a signed agreement back on June 24, 2019. She agreed not to go up for earlier parole if I agreed to allow her to attend classes at GCC, where I work. I didn’t have to do that. But I wanted to assure and allow my family to have peace that she would not go up for early parole,” she said. “Please do not let her get early release. Please allow her to serve her time. She only has five years left.”’

Tishawnna Smith said justice will be served only if her husband’s killer serves the full 20 years.

“Anything less would be devastating to me, to his children, to his family and his friends. It would depreciate the seriousness of this crime,” she said.

Frankie Smith’s sister, Leilani Taijeron, also shared her experience the night she lost her brother and when she said her final goodbyes.

“I remember my brother Frankie completely covered in white sheets, his blood seeping through parts of those sheets. I remember watching Ms. Retuyan through a window at GMH, laughing and smiling while being guarded by officers,” Taijeron said. “I remember before closing my brother's casket, we were informed his cap will be removed and that we should brace ourselves for the ear-to-ear incision that was made because of the brain contusions he suffered. I remember seeing complete strangers pull their vehicle over, get out, and salute my brother as we drove him to his final resting place. These are the memories that I live with. The loss of my brother that day was not only felt by my family and our friends. It was felt by the entire island of Guam.”

Frankie Smith was 35.

“His life was cut short all because Ms. Retuyan was selfish. Frankie never got the chance to see his daughters grow into the amazing women they are today. He never got the chance to be there for his wife as she went through chemo and fought through breast cancer,” Taijeron said. “My brother was a good man, an honorable man. His ear-to-ear smile, and goofiness (are) missed tremendously.”

Retuyan also went before the board seeking parole.

Board members will deliberate and issue a decision on her request.