Roxanne Hocog was all smiles after she was spared from having to serve anymore time in prison for her part in a major contraband scheme uncovered at the Department of Corrections in 2017.

The case, which involved drugs and other contraband, included about a dozen co-defendants to include inmates and DOC officers.

On Monday, Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola gave her a five-year suspended prison sentence and credit for time served. Hocog will remain on supervised probation and must pay a $15,000 fine, which the court said could be converted to community service.

Hocog had pleaded guilty in three separate cases, to charges of conspiracy to give bribes, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

"I should’ve known better," said Hocog, as she wiped tears from her eyes. "I was so caught up in a lie that made me feel important. I have no desire to go back to that dark, lonely place. I’m so sorry for my mistake."

A crowd of supporters from the Oasis Empowerment Center, the Lighthouse Recovery Center and Tohge Guam were in tears, as Hocog addressed the court during sentencing. Hocog currently works for Oasis.

The courtroom and Judge Sukola stood to applaud Hocog after she told the court that she has been sober for two years.

Defense attorney James Maher said Hocog has proven herself through her successful recovery.

The prosecution agreed with the suspended prison sentence.

“(Upon) initial review you would think, early on, that she was a hardened criminal," said Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le. "The last two years have shown that is not the case. She’s had sufficient chance to demonstrate the efforts she put into her recovery. To punish her or lock her up for the person she does not appear to be anymore would cost society the chance to learn from her experience and find their way as she did."

Others who have pleaded guilty to their part in the contraband case are scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 26.