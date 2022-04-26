'I will not let you down': Nelson becomes first to file delegate candidacy

Sen. Telena C. Nelson on Tuesday became the first to officially file candidacy for Guam's nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives out of at least three who have so far confirmed they are running for delegate.

A three-term Democrat senator in the Guam Legislature and a major in the Guam Army National Guard, Nelson presented 972 petition signatures when she filed her candidacy at the Guam Election Commission.

The minimum number of signatures required for a delegate candidate's petition for candidacy is 500.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Her family and supporters cheered and proclaimed, "Telena Nelson for Congress." They also sang the Guam Hymn inside the packed GEC receiving area as Nelson signed all the required paperwork.

"It really means a lot to see my family and friends standing behind me. I know there’s a great responsibility that I carry. I will not let you down. I will continue to do the good work that we do and continue to fight for the people of Guam," Nelson said, right after GEC received her candidacy filing.

Nelson will be facing off with a fellow Democrat, former Speaker Judi Won Pat, who earlier confirmed she's running for delegate.

On the Republican side, Sen. James "Jim" Moylan announced his decision to run for delegate.

Won Pat and Moylan have yet to file their official candidacy, but Moylan has filed an organizational report with GEC, enabling him to start raising and spending campaign funds in excess of $250.

During a brief question-and-answer with the media outside of the GEC office, Nelson said she'd be able to balance her military duties with those of her congressional duties if elected to Guam's lone seat in Congress.

"The benefits of being currently in the military is I understand the global actions that are currently taking place, within our region and outside and those that affect Guam directly and indirectly," she said. "And with that military experience, I can bring to the table, the Armed Services Committee, fight for our island, protecting its natural resources and ensuring that we move forward in a responsible way."

Nelson enlisted as a combat medic in 2001 and six years later, entered and completed officer candidate school to be a commissioned officer in the Guam Army National Guard. She's a recipient of a Bronze Star Medal, among other military awards.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson put on her uniform to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

She also didn't campaign heavily for her re-election as senator in the 2020 elections but she managed to be the third-highest vote-getter, behind only Speaker Therese Terlaje, who's the top vote-getter, and Moylan as second-highest vote-getter.

Pre-pandemic, Nelson missed legislative sessions because of Guard duties. If elected delegate, she will continue with her military duties, she said. But this won't be a unique situation since several Congress members are also members of the National Guard.

"Yes there are many other congressional delegates, they are still in the Guard and I continue to do my work within the Legislature and within the military, and I would do it as your congressional delegate," Nelson said.

Her priorities, if victorious, will include introducing legislation to make Guam residents qualify for the federal disability program called Supplemental Security Income benefits and pushing for parity and equity for other federal programs and benefits such as Medicaid and veterans care.

Nelson, who chairs the legislative education committee, said she will also work on getting the Guam Department of Education out of third-party fiduciary, ensuring the protection of the island's natural resources in military construction, improving Guam's economy, getting needed labor for Guam and defraying the cost of goods being imported into the island.

"I believe that the people of Guam need an experienced leader," she said. "I am a combat veteran, I am a teacher, I am a three-term senator, we have worked for sustainability, we have worked for education, we have worked for leveraging our federal resources, fighting for our veterans' rights for the benefits that they’ve earned in combat, and we’ve also worked to build our economy and protect the workforce through unemployment initiatives, and we will continue to do that work moving forward," she said.

Nelson most recently introduced the controversial anti-abortion Bill 291-36 or the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022.

Bill 291 seeks to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy.

4 official candidates so far

Guam's primary election is on Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Four individuals have so far filed their candidacy for the primary election, based on GEC data: