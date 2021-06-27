She's been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for several weeks, but Darlene Apis, 49, said she's not ready to abandon the face mask even if Guam reaches its 80% herd immunity goal by Liberation Day.

"I will still keep my mask on after July 21 when I'm in public until I am fully confident we're really safe," the Dededo resident said Friday, after bringing her 15-year-old daughter Atika to get her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

It could be six months or another year of mask-wearing, she said, but she's at peace knowing that her whole family is now fully vaccinated.

"We took the vaccine because we're thinking not only of ourselves but for other people too. We want Guam to be safe," the mother said.

Her daughter, an incoming junior at Guahan Academy Charter School, said she mustered the courage to face the needle one more time so she could be fully vaccinated just like her parents and older brother.

"I'm scared of needles, but I have to do it, so I'm here," Atika Apis said at the University of Guam Calvo Field House vaccination clinic operated by the Guam National Guard.

Among her closest friends, she said she's the last to get her two doses because most of her friends are at least 16 years old. Minors ages 12 to 15, like Atika Apis, weren't allowed to get vaccinated on Guam until May 13.

Paulen Gentural, 44, said she will use a face mask when she's in public, even after July 21.

"I'm not confident yet about not wearing a mask in public," the Agat resident said. "I will keep it on because I know that there would still be a lot of people not vaccinated and even if it's regular flu, you don't want to catch it from other people not wearing a mask."

It's been more than two months since she got her second dose of the Moderna vaccine. On Friday, she brought her son Adrian, 15, to get his first dose.

"He's the one who asked me to bring him here to get vaccinated. It's also my day off, so we're here. We came here as walk-ins," the mother said. "Next school year, it's going to be face-to-face classes and he said he's already bored with online classes so getting vaccinated now would be good for him. He's going to be in 10th grade at Southern High School."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday announced her plans for lifting the mask mandate, allowing businesses to return to 100% capacity and lifting the cap on social gatherings after July 21, if Guam reaches 80% herd immunity by Liberation Day.

But while wearing face masks will no longer be mandated, the governor said she still encourages residents to wear masks in public as a precaution, especially in crowded areas.

At least 73.7% or 88,490, of Guam's estimated 120,039 adult population has so far been fully vaccinated, according to the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

This means about 7,500 adults, 18 years old and older, still need to be fully inoculated in less than a month, to reach the target number of 96,031. Only fully vaccinated adults are counted toward herd immunity.

But overall, as of Thursday, at least 93,528 individuals have been fully vaccinated on Guam, including minors 12 to 17 years old.

'Excited to be back to normal'

Roman Lairopi Sr., 45, said he's "so excited to go back to normal," or close to it, when herd immunity is reached.

Lairopi and his wife Sumittra, and their 12-year-old daughter Laviana got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine together on Friday. They brought 8-year-old son, Roman Jr., with them.

The father of two decided to get the vaccine before it becomes mandatory at his job site, he said. He works in the sanitation industry.

"It also helps protect the whole family," he said, adding that getting fully vaccinated could ease family travel should they finally visit Saipan after several years.

Nene Tenorio, 12, said her aunt had been encouraging her to get vaccinated. With her older sister accompanying her, she got her second dose.

"I feel good," she said. "It's better to get it now than later."

First dose

Safely Orichiro, 32, said it took her a while to get vaccinated because of concerns that it could negatively affect her pregnancy.

"I was scared so I had to ask my doctor first if it's OK, and she said it's OK," she said. "I was pregnant when COVID started. I gave birth in October and another one is on the way."

She and her husband Kachit Nakamura, 34, were at UOG to get their first Pfizer dose Friday.

The couple also said their church has been closed since March 2020 and would only reopen if everyone has been vaccinated.

"I think we're the last ones to get vaccinated," Orichiro said with a smile. "I think our church wants to reopen around July 10."

Thankful for the vaccine

Arlon Segovia, 31, said he's thankful that getting COVID-19 vaccine on Guam is so much easier than in the Philippines, where most people have yet to receive the vaccine, or to even get an appointment.

He arrived on Guam in May as a foreign worker under the federal H-2B visa program. He got his first dose after going through mandatory quarantine, and he was among those who got their second dose Friday.

"Thankful I got my second dose today," the excavator operator said. "In the Philippines, it's not easy."

Vax N' Win

All the families interviewed said either they already entered their name or will soon be registering for the Vax N' Win vaccine incentive program that will give them a chance to win $10,000 cash or a new car.

"I registered as soon as I learned about the first winners last week," Paulen Gentural said. "Who knows? Maybe we get lucky."