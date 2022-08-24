Rick Guevara, a U.S. Navy airman from Tamuning, serves aboard the USS Carl Vinson. The 2015 graduate of George Washington High School has been in the Navy for two years.

“I’ve always wanted to serve in the military,” said Guevara. “One day, I woke up and decided to do something and travel the world.”

A blog by the Navy Office of Community Outreach reported that Guevara “serves as an aviation maintenance administration man.”

He “relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Guam to succeed in the military," according to the blog.

“My mom always raised me to be slow to answer, but quick to listen,” said Guevara. “She taught me to turn the other cheek. Even if someone is wrong, you don’t have to point it out.”

The USS Carl Vinson is homeported in San Diego, California.

“It is the United States Navy's third Nimitz-class supercarrier. She is named for Carl Vinson, a Congressman from Georgia, in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Navy,” the blog noted. “Aircraft carriers provide unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful exhibition of the American Navy's legacy of innovation, technological evolution, and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials.”

The Vinson, according to the blog, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft – all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea.

“With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, Vinson is a self-contained mobile airport,” the blog stated.

Aircraft carriers, the blog reported, are “often the first responders in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely from anywhere on the world’s oceans.”

“Carrier strike groups are uniquely mobile, which makes them far more strategically advantageous than fixed-site bases," the blog continued. "No other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier's speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing. Since USS Langley's commissioning 100 years ago, the nation's aircraft carriers – such as Vinson – and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.”

Rear Adm. James P. Downey, program executive officer for aircraft carriers, said, "The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy's centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence. These ships touch every part of our Navy's mission to project power, ensure sea control and deter our adversaries."

The blog added that serving in the Navy means Guevara is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy supports national defense by having the ability to deter aggression on the seas,” said Guevara. “The Navy is also here to provide mission-capable sailors to support our nation and its allies.”

Sailors such as Guevara have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service, the blog noted.

“My proudest Navy accomplishment so far, is earning the highest evaluation you can get,” said Guevara. “I’ve gotten it two years in a row.”

The blog continued, “As Guevara and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.”

“Serving in the Navy means that I’m able to protect my loved ones back home,” added Guevara. “It also means that I’m able to support my country.”