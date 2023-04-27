IBTF: Beautification hampered by 'mindset' of some residents

From abandoned vehicles to derelict buildings, the Islandwide Beautification Task Force is making slow progress, as officials noted the challenges before the respective initiatives.

About 250 abandoned vehicles have been collected from villages to the tune of $147,450, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, but, as one government official noted, it's a constant game of pick up.

Vincent Arriola, the director of the Department of Public Works, shared his disappointment that a construction site along Mai Mai Road in Chalan Pago had been littered with new junk cars Monday.

“After well over 50 years, we're finally paving the road today – as we speak they are laying asphalt,” Arriola said. “In talking about abandoned vehicles, something disgusting happened just last night. Where the road is prepped for paving today, the guys from DPW go there, the guys from Hawaiian Rock, the neighbors are out there because they know we are paving the road, and some individuals just left abandoned vehicles along the road. They were not there yesterday, they weren’t there the day before. But just knowing, I guess, that we are going to have heavy equipment in the area – or they’re just ingrates and didn’t really care about what’s going on – but they just left a couple of abandoned vehicles.”

He pointed out that unless the mindset of the community is changed and the laws given “teeth,” junk cars will always be a problem for the island.

“We could probably have all the property in the world to stack them and all the heavy equipment to stack them, but I think it’s a real mindset that we are dealing with. It’s the mindset of people that we can pick up all the abandoned vehicles that we can, but I can tell you within the next couple days they’re just going to put them back unless we really put some strong teeth into leaving abandoned vehicles on public property,” Arriola said. “I just really wish the public would appreciate the work that we are trying to do to beautify this island.”

Tackling a host of challenges

According to Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio formed the abandoned vehicle working group as part of the IBTF initiative to look at issues related to abandoned vehicles. The group includes former Mayor Bob Lizama and officials from DPW, Guam EPA, Department of Revenue and Taxation, and Department of Land Management.

“The goals are to launch an educational campaign to educate the community and stakeholders on the processes required by the law. We do know the law is not as clear as it can be, so we want to have an educational campaign. We want to launch an effort to remove abandoned vehicles, and identify obstacles and solutions – both long- and short-term solutions – to the abandoned vehicle law, and of processes. We will be submitting some suggestions to the Legislature on how to improve the law and also to provide recommendations for law changes or new laws that can help address the abandoned vehicle issues.”

Flores said one of the challenges is “the process is very cumbersome,” specifically the notice requirements in the current law.

“By the time you make it through all of the notice requirements, you’re already out a month and a half, maybe two, before you can even do anything,” she said.

The cost of removing an abandoned vehicle has also increased substantially, which adds to a host of other challenges Flores identified.

“Property for staging needs to be identified, potential property which can be utilized both short and long term. Additional staging area and a long-term holding lot both have to be identified,” Flores said. “There’s a lack of companies involved in the industry. At one point in time, maybe 30 years ago, there were a number of companies engaged in the recycling of junk vehicles. That’s not the case anymore, and that’s more as a result of worldwide market forces and not necessarily anything specific to Guam.”

There are currently 100,000 registered vehicles on the island, with roughly 11,000 new vehicles registered each year.

“So we have identified a short-term solution for a temporary staging site, but we do know that site at DPW has a very short time period because within 30 days it will be full,” Flores said. “Long-term solutions involve changing the law, identifying a true lead agency, making it clear which agency takes the lead. (Create a) process to reduce notice requirements for truly abandoned vehicles, identifying a garage or storage site, there is also the remediation of the property owned by Guam EPA, and larger educational efforts.”

Citations

As for abandoned buildings, Arriola said no citations have been issued since December 2022 because DPW’s chief planner who issues the citations is currently off-island for medical care. However, he did confirm that the Guam Legislature would be issued a citation very soon.

“There is going to be one building that’s slated for citation that’s in the Hagåtña area,” he said. “I won’t mention it, but it’s near where the old DOA building used to be, near the cathedral. I just spoke to the owners about that and let them know ahead of time that a citation is coming down but it’s hazardous, dangerous and we need to take it down.”

He later identified the structure as the old Red Cross building, behind the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, a property that is under the jurisdiction of the Guam Legislature.

Arriola’s team is following up on other buildings that have been cited to ensure owners are complying with orders to clean up the areas and board them up.

“A good number of the buildings identified are being maintained, but there’s still quite a few properties that the owners need to be contacted,” Arriola said. “We’ve tried to contact the owners via certified mail using the latest records at the Department of Land Management. Some have responded, some have not, but a clear majority of them are off-island.”