A former Guam radio and marketing executive charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud was granted his request to travel so that he can undergo an urgent heart procedure in Manila.

Evan Montvel-Cohen appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Monday.

Bordallo set conditions that the defendant provide the government and the U.S. Probation Office with written confirmation that he has an appointment with a doctor at St. Luke's Medical Center.

The hearing was sealed and closed to the public, as the discussion was said to include the defendant's medical records in greater detail.

'Urgent' procedure

"Evan was seen several times in the last month on island for continuing heart issues related to the four heart attacks he has suffered in the prior three years," stated defense attorney Briana Kottke. "The procedure Evan needs is urgent and will soon become an emergency situation as the medical professionals believe one of his bypasses from February of this year has failed."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Petersburg opposed Montvel-Cohen's request, saying he is a serious flight risk.

"There has been no showing that the services defendant claims to require are unavailable on Guam," Petersburg states. "Additionally, (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) has identified the Philippines as a high-risk country for COVID-19. It appears that defendant's proposed travel itself presents a risk to his health."

Bordallo also ordered that Montvel-Cohen take a COVID-19 test with negative test results 72 hours prior to his departure.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 6.

Allegations

Montvel-Cohen was arrested after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019.

He sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the victim's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.