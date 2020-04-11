Former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan Montvel-Cohen was released Wednesday from the federal detention facility being run by the Guam Department of Corrections.

Montvel-Cohen has pleaded not guilty in the District Court of Guam to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

Defense Attorney Brianna Kottke previously told the court the biggest concern with keeping Montvel-Cohen in prison was his health.

Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo released him to a third-party custodian following a detention hearing held on April 8.

Federal prosecutors did not object to the defendant being released to a custodian.

Montvel-Cohen is not allowed to leave Guam without the court’s permission.

His case is scheduled back in court on May 21.

According to court documents, Montvel-Cohen offered a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. The man, a retired Navy corpsman, provided personal information to Montvel-Cohen and made plans to relocate his family from Florida to Guam for work.

Montvel-Cohen sent the man a check to move out to Guam, but the check bounced during his travels.

The man backed out of the Guam job. Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the man's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.