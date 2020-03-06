Identity theft, privacy violations alleged at GVB

Four marketing managers from the Guam Visitors Bureau have called for disciplinary action to be taken against the bureau's director of finance and administration, alleging identity theft and violations of personal privacy.

Marketing managers Colleen Cabedo, Russell Ocampo, Gabryel Franquez and Elaine Pangelinan sent a letter to GVB President Pilar Laguaña on Feb. 7 expressing concerns over the violation of their personal information that had been used to obtain corporate credit cards.

"Although we want to protect the integrity of the bureau, we can't sit idle nor let this illegal matter be dismissed," wrote Cabedo, Ocampo, Franquez and Pangelinan.

In the letter, the staff said that Josephine Villanueva, the director of finance and administration, had admitted to manually obtaining their Social Security numbers and sending them to a local bank via an unencrypted email.

The marketing managers said they were not informed of the cards until they saw the line of credit on their personal online bank accounts.

"As early as Jan. 28, we individually emailed the DoFA and senior management expressing our concerns regarding the violation of our privacy and requested to cancel the GVB corporate credit card," the letter stated.

Concerns not taken seriously

On Feb. 3, Vice President Bobby Alvarez and Villanueva met with five of six GVB marketing managers.

"We felt that the situation was taken too lightly and the matter could be resolved as long as they could cancel the credit cards and place new policies regarding the use of personal information," the managers wrote.

They cited a lack of transparency and communication, as they were not aware of the credit cards and had not received instructions on how to use them or if they were able to opt out.

The marketing managers also noted inconsistencies with who was assigned a corporate credit card and why credit limits varied between $3,000 and $5,000.

Personal information used without permission

The four marketing managers alleged GVB's confidentiality policy and confidentiality measures were ignored.

"The real issue is how our personal information was obtained and readily given to the bank without authorization," the managers wrote. "Senior management only met with us on Feb. 3, after constant follow-ups and requests by the Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero."

The group provided a list of steps to resolve the issue and restore trust and confidence, suggesting:

• The bureau cancel the current credit card business transaction with the bank and finalize standard operating procedures and a credit card authorization form;

• Senior management provide a written apology to formally acknowledge the situation and provide the marketing managers with peace of mind;

• Disciplinary action up to termination be taken for the DoFA's breach of personal privacy and identity theft;

• GVB policies be updated to include employees' privacy rights and adopt standard operating procedures on the management of personal information and corporate credit cards; and

• Increase transparency between senior management and staff, and have open communication on new policies and procedures at the bureau.

The four marketing managers noted that Villanueva currently is on a six-month probation period and recommended senior management review GVB's disciplinary action policy as well as Public Law 25-1010 – the Identity Protection Act of 2000. The managers accused Villanueva of violating personal privacy and said she could be indicted for identity theft.

GVB issued an official statement after The Guam Daily Post inquired about the incident.

"This is a personnel matter," it stated. "No further comment at this time."