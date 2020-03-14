Benjamin Meyers, his wife and his 12-year-old daughter were looking forward to returning to Guam.

But that dream was quickly taken away after he found himself a victim of an apparent identity theft scam.

Meyers was in the Navy and stationed on Guam from 2011 to 2013.

That was around the time he met Evan Montvel-Cohen.

“I was in a couple of his bible studies and then we became friends,” said Meyers. “I am not in the habit of Googling people when I make friendships with them. It’s just not something I do. I was unaware he had this long-running history of criminality.”

On Wednesday, Montvel-Cohen was charged in the District Court of Guam with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. He was picked up by authorities earlier this week at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, attempting to board a flight to the Philippines with his companion. The couple were headed to Hanoi, Vietnam.

“It’s eye-opening,” Meyers said. “There was a time I considered Evan one of my best friends in the world and, to me, it was kind of a gut punch to go through that.”

Meyers said Montvel-Cohen, a former managing director of Sorensen Media Group and a founder of failed Air America talk radio, had offered him a job at his Guam advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019.

“We love Guam. It seemed like a good move for us,” Meyers said.

He said Montvel-Cohen asked for a copy of his passport and other items so Meyers and his family could travel from Florida to Guam.

“He was supposed to cut me a check for the travel expenses, etc., and it didn’t happen. He said he got sick, some other thing happened, and it just kept dragging on,” he said. “Then he cut me a check and I went to buy plane tickets for the traveling. We headed up to New York because that is where we were going to fly out of. The check bounced and overdrafted my account by almost $2,000. When I contacted him, he gave me this story about how he had been robbed.”

Meyers said he had no reason not to believe Montvel-Cohen. But the family was left stranded for some time and Meyers was forced to take his family from New York to Maine in a rental car.

“I went to visit my mom and the story kept getting more and more elaborate,” he said. “We were in a position where I am waiting for my next military retirement check to come in because we don’t have any money. I started getting calls from (Evan) at all hours. He started asking for stuff like my bank account balance and it started getting stranger and stranger.”

He said Montvel-Cohen told him he was a victim of a crime, and that he was trying to get him money from a European bank account that requires his personal information. At this point, Meyers became suspicious and eventually decided to back out of the job offer.

Several months had passed and Meyers was alerted to an image of a Guam driver’s license that apparently had Montvel-Cohen’s photo with Meyers' information. Montvel-Cohen was accused of using Meyers’ personal information for a rental property in Tamuning and allegedly was not making payments.

“The story got flushed out that he was doing this to a whole bunch of other people and this was a pattern with him,” Meyers said.

He confronted Montvel-Cohen, who he said denied the allegations.

'I hope he finally gets what’s coming to him'

Martin Howard, president and principal of Island Realty, said he had followed up on a rental transaction with Guam Beachfront Residences with a man who identified himself as Meyers.

"He hadn’t paid anything towards his rent or deposit since moving in. I guess the management had been trying to resolve their issues with him, but not having any luck," said Howard. "So I started pressuring him via SMS to pay and offering to come to pick up the check wherever it was. He was sending me, as he did the landlord, on a wild goose chase for a check that didn’t exist, then making up excuses over and over about why the check wasn’t where he said it would be."

This led Howard to information about Montvel-Cohen. He shared the fake driver's license the defendant allegedly provided with a Whatsapp group chat for Guam real estate brokers.

"I got a few calls from other members who have had issues with him in the past," he said. Howard was able to contact the real Benjamin Meyers.

"It’s a pathetic way to treat anyone, let alone someone you call a friend. It got under my skin a bit that he thought he’d get away with it, damaging my relationship with the landlord and costing me a commission check I never collected. Plus, I’m a former Marine; Ben is a former Navy corpsman. When Marines get shot up, it's usually the corpsman that risks his life to save the Marines," Howard said. "I ended up getting interviewed by the FBI and gave them all the info I had and linked them up with Ben."

Regarding Montvel-Cohen's arrest, Howard said, "I’m sorry for his family and his employees if he had any left, but I hope he finally gets what’s coming to him."

The FBI investigated the case, which resulted in the federal charges.

A status hearing was held Friday, but Montvel-Cohen did not attend the hearing due to health reasons.

Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo continued the hearing for March 18.

Prior conviction

In 2009, Montvel-Cohen was sentenced to five years of probation after he pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree theft.

He was charged with stealing $30,000 from a Hawaii landscaping company he worked for in 2005.

Additional charges of credit card fraud, forgery and money laundering against Montvel-Cohen were dismissed as part of the plea agreement he reached with prosecutors in Hawaii.