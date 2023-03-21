The possibility of funds for the insurance and banking branch of the Department of Revenue and Taxation being used elsewhere in the department is being looked into by Sen. Sabina Perez, the chair of the legislative committee with oversight of the agency.

The conversation was brought up during an update provided by Michele Santos, banking and insurance commissioner, during brief discussions of the Banking and Insurance Board's first quarter meeting.

Santos reported on what transpired during a meeting with Perez, which was meant to touch base on the needs of the branch, its issues and its budget.

Santos voiced her concerns about the budget to Perez as the Guam Legislature gives the Banking and Insurance Enforcement Fund $400,000 annually. But, apparently, it’s not being spent as it should.

“Basically, I don’t get to spend it,” Santos told the board last week Thursday.

According to Santos, she is unsure what authority she has over the funds.

“The problem is the law is kind of quirky and I’m not sure if I have full authority to spend that money,” she said.

Santos told the board she needs legal counsel to clarify her authority and resolve the issue “because, in the past, the money was not used for the branch itself or our purposes.”

She explained that she can request for the money, but believes that the DRT director, Dafne Shimizu, needs to sign off, as is the common practice at the department – another issue which she says she needs legal clarification.

“Where are the lines drawn and what authority do I have to spend that money? If I can’t spend it, then why give it to me?” Santos asked.

Responses to claims

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Perez regarding the commissioner’s claims. She said she has communicated the concern to DRT.

“DRT has stated that it is assessing what should be properly deducted for personnel before they can relinquish the money allocated to the banking and insurance commission, although the law does state that those funds are not to be commingled with any other fund of the government of Guam and should be kept in a separate account. So I am actively in communication with Director Shimizu to ensure these monies are expended for the purposes they were allocated for,” Perez said.

DRT, in a formal response to the Post’s inquiry regarding the commissioner’s statements, offered clarification after speaking with Santos.

“The Banking and Insurance Commissioner Santos was communicating to the board that she had met with Sen. Perez and she was explaining her plans to 'beef up' her insurance and banking branch. She also communicated that in a public hearing where she was questioned by other senators as to why she had not done certain things. Santos wanted to hire an actuary and more staff to provide support services, especially in the area of enforcement,” DRT told the Post.

When asked what the insurance and banking funds were used for in the past, DRT said, “Historically, the Banking and Insurance Enforcement Fund was used to pay for departmentwide expenses, to include systems and programming costs which the Banking and Insurance Branch participates in.”

DRT said Santos “has the authority to spend the money with the Banking and Insurance Board’s approval, but it is a requirement that the director who is the head of the department certify and approve all agency expenditures.”

Santos and Shimizu have “discussed the matter and are working together to address the needed resources for the banking and insurance branch,” DRT's director told the Post.