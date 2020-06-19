If test runs go well, 10K-15K unemployment aid payments released this weekend

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said between 10,000 and 15,000 displaced workers may be able to get their initial federally funded unemployment assistance benefits this weekend if Friday's payment test runs go well.

If the test runs don't go well, payments would have to wait a little longer.

Results would be known later today.

As of Friday, 20,873 initial unemployment claims have been filed, out of 30,659 that have been reported as laid off, furloughed and working on reduced hours as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor and its vendor ran another set of test files Friday morning for the electronic fund transfers with Bank of Guam and the Department of Administration, and Dell'Isola said if all goes well, funds can be deposited in peoples' bank accounts by Saturday.

“If everything goes well and we keep our fingers crossed, we’re working our hardest, then we could basically batch a file for Saturday. We’ll take it from there," Dell'Isola said on The Point radio show with Ray Gibson, Friday morning.

Dell'Isola also said there's a test batch of paper checks today and if this goes well, the checks can be mailed by Friday afternoon.

$7K to over $10K

For the initial unemployment claims, the paper checks or bank deposits can be $7,000 to more than $10,000, Dell'Isola said.

On Guam, eligible workers can receive up to $945 a week in unemployment benefits through July and up to $345 a week through the end of the year.

The U.S. Department of Labor released the initial $276 million, which has been readily available for weeks for Guam to draw down from once it's ready to pay the claims.

Guam Labor asked for a federal budget of $924 million so it can establish the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

Initial test run

An initial EFT test run was conducted on Wednesday, for which Labor had not disclosed the results until Friday, despite multiple inquiries for transparency.

Dell'Isola said in the Wednesday test, they found that the file was missing some data elements.

"Not that it was a bad test," he said.

Dell'Isola said he's thankful for DOA for "working feverishly to identify what these data elements that are missing that Bank of Guam needs and working with the (software) vendor until late at night."

In just a few days, Labor was able to fix about 9,200 user errors in unemployment claims.

Now, Labor is down to addressing "unusual" user errors.

The department has also seen "duplicate" claims.

"I'm not saying there's any fraud," Dell'Isola said. "Just questionable claims we need to go through."

He said the last thing Labor wants to do is have people receive double claims payments of $7,000 to $10,000 each.

Dell'Isola said Labor and its software vendor have been making sure there's system "integrity," to avoid the system from being hacked and lose amounts that could have gone to the unemployed.

To date, 1,724 employers registered on hireguam.com have reported a total of 30,659 workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

That's 81% of Labor's initial estimate of 38,000 affected workers.

This story will be updated.