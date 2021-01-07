While more financial help is on the way for some 27,000 pandemic-displaced workers on Guam, Kaye Kwon is still waiting for any amount from the first round of unemployment assistance program.

Kwon, 52, filed his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claim in June 2020, for unemployment dating as far back as March 8.

"How I feel for not getting the PUA when it's already 2021? Well, if there is a real hell, I am in it," he said.

He is still hoping that the Guam Department of Labor will be able to assist him.

Kwon said he looks forward to Labor reaching out to him, to help clarify a Dec. 31 letter, whether he needs to file an appeal or once again try to make an appointment.

"This determination notifies you of monetary eligibility but does not guarantee payment of PUA benefits," the letter reads. "You must meet all other eligibility requirements of the law in order to receive payment."

Despite cases like Kwon's, Labor has been able to release about $503 million in federal unemployment assistance since June to some 27,000 workers who were laid off, furloughed or had work hours cut as a direct result of the pandemic.

It's an important lifeline for the displaced workers and their families. But because of the sheer number of claims and complications in some cases, some claims from the first program fell through the cracks or are taking longer to resolve.

Holding on to hope

With job loss in March, Kwon and his wife, who has congestive heart failure, had to move to another apartment.

Through it all, the couple didn't lose hope. The husband found a job in the construction industry several months later, but the PUA would allow them to catch up on their piled-up bills including paying for medical bills.

"Watching her getting worse with all those stresses, yes, this is the hell," Kwon said.