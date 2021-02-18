“Blast him, Par!” Anthony Vincent Ignacio allegedly yelled to the person who was with him in a Suzuki.

Ignacio, according to magistrates documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam, was the driver during a Feb. 16 altercation on San Francisco Street in Agat, that left one man, Jesse Quidachay, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Naval Regional Medical Center, documents state. He remains in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, whose name has not been released.

On Feb. 16, police arrived at the scene to find the victim seriously injured with a three-inch gunshot wound to the lower let abdomen and left hand, documents state. Ignacio and his passenger had fled the scene in the Suzuki Jinny.

Further investigation revealed that a dispute had developed a couple of days earlier between the defendant and the victim, documents state.

Police, with the defendant's consent, were able to review text messages between the defendant and the victim. Both appeared to be threatening each other and calling each other out to fight.

One witness to the incident stated that he had been walking towards his house on San Francisco Street when the victim, who is his nephew, whistled him over and informed the witness that he was going to rumble with the defendant.

The witness and the victim approached the defendant's vehicle where the witness observed the defendant, who is also the witness's nephew, sitting in the driver's seat.

The victim called out the defendant to fight and began to hit the top and side of the vehicle with a black stick. The defendant's vehicle reversed and stopped whereupon the passenger exited the vehicle, walked around the back of the vehicle, and shot the victim with what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun.

Before the defendant drove off with the shooter the witness noticed that the defendant was laughing after the victim was shot, documents state.

The 36-year-old Ignacio self surrendered to police. He is charged with attempted murder, guilt established by complicity as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault guilt established by complicity as a second-degree felony.