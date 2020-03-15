Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam is suspending sports events, including practices, tryouts and competitions through March 21.

The organization, which deals primarily with private schools, sent out a press release, which follows:

The members of the IIAAG Board of Directors have decided to immediately suspend any and all interscholastic sports activities through Saturday, March 21, 2020. This includes any team practices, tryouts, coach’s meetings, competitions, etc. Meanwhile, there will be a Special Meeting of the board members and Board of Trustees on Tuesday, March 17, to discuss and decide on what further course of action will be taken in response to the COVID‐19 situation.

While it is a disappointing action, the IIAAG’s first and foremost priority is the safety and welfare of all our members and those who share in interscholastic activities. COVID‐19 continues to affect many unexpected challenges with routine activities throughout our community. This immediate measure will help safeguard our members while we await further information and general guidance from the official government authorities.

Further information concerning the status of IIAAG activities beyond March 21st will be communicated after discussion and deliberation amongst the members at the Special Meeting.