Students, parents, and faculty of iLearn Academy Charter School came together and celebrated the school's 5th year anniversary as well as its accreditation and renewal of their contract for six years.

Rachel Stake, principal and chief academic officer at the school, said the charter school first opened its doors in January 2015 to 136 students.

Today, she said, that number has grown to 620 and they are looking to increase it to 740 students. This year's fifth grade class, she said, was the very first kindergarten class who have been with the school since the beginning.

"Five years ago, when we came together to create this school, we decided on STEM because that's what the workforce needed," Stake said. "They're skills that you're able to teach students within this curriculum that you wouldn't be able to get in other learning environments."

iLearn Academy’s curriculum for grades K-5 focuses on science, technology, engineering and math with a special emphasis in technology and robotics.

Being a charter school, they had opportunity to implement programs that weren't being done, and the freedom of which program to choose, Stake said.

Stake said they are training students to overcome real world problems, to become problem solvers, critical thinkers, and to drive their own learning.

Additionally, Chief Operations Officer Helen Nishihira said the school prepares students to become strong leaders in society.

Reading, writing, and math are crucial subjects, Nishihira said, adding: "But how do we go from there, to becoming world leaders?"

When students learn to become critical thinkers starting from an elementary level they will be able to build towards a better future, she said.

Nishihira said their plan to grow is, at least in part, a response to the number of parents who call to enroll their children.

As a charter school, iLearn receives a bulk of its funding from the local government, which currently is capped at $6,150 per student.

Nishihira said parents have increased their interest in student enrollment. She added that they constantly had to remind them that the academy is a public school and is tuition-free.