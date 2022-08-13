On Aug. 23, hundreds of Lions will be flocking to iLearn Academy Charter School's new campus for the start of the school year. It's a moment students, parents, teachers, staff and partners in the private sector and local and federal governments have been eagerly awaiting.

The ribbon was cut Wednesday for the Lions’ new 69,000-square-foot home in Harmon, and excitement and enthusiasm could be felt in the freshly built cafeteria before the ceremony began. By the time the event concluded, attendees learned how many generations to come will benefit from the investment.

“This truly is just going beyond just a building and a campus,” said Rachel Alquero Stake, iLearn chief academic officer. “It is a home and it's a family and it's a place where we are committed to mentoring the future leaders of our island. iLearn family, welcome home!”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In her keynote remarks, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recognized the late Ray Topasna, who was not only the director of Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, but also played a big role in the building of iLearn’s new learning institution.

“Our late GHURA Director Ray Topasna - who is forever in our hearts and in our minds - he would have been so honored to be here today,” said the governor. “At the groundbreaking one year ago, he stood proudly with us and talked about all the work that had gone into this project. He called it the most challenging project GHURA had undertaken in recent years, but he never complained and he never quit working until the job was done. At his wise direction, he knew his dedicated staff could accomplish anything, and he never failed to credit their valuable efforts. With Ray’s contributions and those of our community partners, Guam became the first insular area in the Pacific to be approved for a Section 108 loan, which financed the construction of this beautiful campus.”

Presently, there are 51 employees at work, and 750 students enrolled at iLearn, with 30 more students on the waiting list. That’s a huge change for the STEM-curriculum-based charter school, compared to when it first opened in 2015 with only 136 students and 12 employees.

Leon Guerrero highlighted how the multifaceted partnership between the public and private sectors made this dream become a reality.

“With our friends at The Learning Institute, GHURA, Core Tech, the Guam Facilities Foundation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, we achieved the impossible,” she said. “Today, we celebrate iLearn as our first school built through a creative financial model, and the first civilian project to utilize H-2B workers, despite the shortage we have seen in recent years.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International Corp.

This is the first new school built in 11 years, Leon Guerrero highlighted, and it's been 14 years since a new elementary school was constructed.

"And not only is it brand-new, it is ready to keep growing to meet the evolving needs of our island and the world," she said. "It is prime for developing the skills of our students and the workforce of the future. The fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics are critical to the prosperity, security, and health of our island.”

The new campus has 35 classrooms, a gymnasium that can accommodate two classes at a time, and a cafeteria with a seating capacity of 600, allowing the student enrollment cap to grow from 740 to 900. Following more than a year of financial planning and organizing, the $32 million project broke ground in June 2021.

The project was a collaborative effort between The Learning Institute, iLearn, Core Tech Capital Inc., Guam Community Development Enterprise and the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

Post files show the funding came from a variety of sources, including federal grants and low-interest loans, such as the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Section 108 program mentioned by the governor.

'It's a miracle'

It’s the first project funded by the program and something that hadn't been done even in Hawaii, according to Ho Eun, chair of Core Tech International. He noted at last year’s groundbreaking, “it’s a miracle.”

Core Tech Capital provided the construction loan.

An official from the HUD Hawaii division elaborated on Eun's statement.

“We really are proud of what’s being done here," said Ryan T. Okahara, the field office director of HUD in Honolulu. "I think a lot of people, when they think of HUD, they think HUD is public housing, they think rental assistance, they may think of the homeowners opportunities that we bring to the table, but rarely you sit there and say HUD does community learning development. I just want to mention that this is one thing that we’ve never written in the Hawaii jurisdiction."

Executive Director Jason Ralston of Guam CDE spoke on Eun's behalf.

"It took really seven years to complete the project and six years to finance the project, but it was because how special iLearn is," said Ralston. "But iLearn never once complained while being at these temporary locations, (instead) they excelled, had the best test scores on the island, scored first place in competitions such as Math Olympiad. That is why we were able to find these innovative ways to finance and it was because we realized it was a pretty special place."

Guam CDE provided $19 million for the project. It invests in projects demonstrating significant positive community benefits, such as affordable housing, schools, renewable energy, health and nutrition companies.

Expansion

The new facility will not only allow iLearn to expand student enrollment, but also grow its curriculum to cover agriculture, robotics and an after-school program as well, officials said.

“This is exciting because, first of all, it's like an ideal school, it's a science, technology, engineering and math school, of course,” iLearn Chief Operations Officer Helen Nishihira said.

Although the school's student cap was met and there are more than two dozen on the waiting list, iLearn continues to accept enrollment applications.

“Welcome home, Lions!” said Gov. Leon Guerrero. “Welcome home to all the students, families, faculty, staff and administrators of iLearn Academy. Truly, I am honored to join you all to mark this incredible milestone not only in the history of your school, but in the history of our island.”

The iLearn campus is located on Mendioka Street in Dededo, behind St. Paul Christian School.