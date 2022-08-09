iLearn celebrates new campus, a place to call ‘home’

After years of dreaming and planning, iLearn Academy Charter School finally has a brand-new campus to call home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 69,000-square-foot campus for the home of the Lions is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Harmon.

“We’re opening up a new school, a new school that we can call home and hopefully we’ll be able to provide this quality of education to students on Guam for years to come,” Rachel Alquero Stake, chief academic officer for iLearn, said. “It’s been a long journey.”

Chief Operations Officer Helen Nishihira was just as enthusiastic, as she shared with The Guam Daily Post what this means for the Lions.

“This is exciting because, first of all, it's like an ideal school, it's a STEM school, of course, so each of the classrooms, there’s all the whiteboards, but also the electronic whiteboards,” Nishihira said, using the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

The $32 million project took about 18 months to complete. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2021. The project was a collaborative effort between The Learning Institute, iLearn, Core Tech Capital Inc., Guam Community Development Enterprise and the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. The funding came from a variety of sources including federal grants and low-interest loans, such as the Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, Section 108 program.

“What had happened was, The Learning Institute, which is TLI, the nonprofit organization went ahead and got all these investors, including GHURA, so we come in now to lease it, which is an allowable expense for a charter school. We’re allowed to lease,” Nishihira said.

Guam law states that charter schools cannot construct buildings or use funding to do so.

Core Tech Capital provided the construction loan. The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International Corp.

The new campus has 35 classrooms, a gymnasium that can accommodate two classes at a time, and a cafeteria with a seating capacity of 600, allowing the student enrollment cap to grow from 740 to 900.

The freshly built facility will not only allow the STEM-based-curriculum learning institution to expand student enrollment, but also grow its curriculum, iLearn officials said.

“The main thing is just being able to have a permanent location that iLearn can really call home and start growing the programs that we've wanted, like agriculture, robotics and our after-school programs as well,” Stake said. “As of right now, it's open to iLearn students, but a dream would be to eventually open up an after-school program to elementary students around the island who can then participate in the different electives that iLearn offers to our students to give more exposure.”

iLearn, one of four charter schools on Guam, offers education to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

There are currently 750 students enrolled, with 30 on the waiting list.

It’s a major difference from when iLearn first opened its doors in 2015, with only 136 students and 12 employees. Now, the charter school has 51 employees.

Although the student cap was met and there are more than two dozen on the waiting list, iLearn continues to accept enrollment applications.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration played a role in ensuring the school was constructed, said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

"Well, we're very happy to have a new school (campus) opening and iLearn has been able to provide integrative technology and excellent education to its students, so we're very excited," said Tenorio. "We're looking forward to the great success and the successful students that are going to come out of the school."

The iLearn campus is the first school to be built through a creative financing model under HUD, as well as the first civilian project to utilize H-2B workers despite adverse impact by the military buildup.

”There was such considerable amount of challenges, … time constraints with the federal government and a lot of permitting delays but there was a great team that came together, and one of them, of course, we lost Ray Topasna,” the lieutenant governor said.

The late Ray Topasna was the director of GHURA, he was essential to the dream of the iLearn campus being fulfilled and moving in just two weeks before the new school year starts on Aug. 23, Tenorio said.

”It really shows how, when the community comes together, remarkable things can happen,” Tenorio said.

“We’re so grateful that we’ve received support from government officials, from our charter school council board, parents and students because it hasn’t been easy but we are so committed to the students here on Guam,” Stake said. “We believe in our program, we know that it is excellent and here we are with the support that we’ve received from the island has brought forth.”

For more information, visit ilearnacademycharterschool.com.