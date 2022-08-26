Students were excited to start the new school year Thursday morning as they filled the hallways and were greeted by faculty and staff of iLearn Academy Charter School.

“We're just so excited to be here,” said Rachel Alquero Stake, iLearn chief academic officer. “If you were to roam the halls, even like a student and drop off and stuff, you'd be able to see it, just chaotic. But it was also excited chaos. The teachers lined up the hallways. And they were, like, greeting all the kids and all of the kids were like, 'whoa,' some of them loved it. Others were, like, 'whoa, this is a lot for me.'”

The first day went well for iLearn, she noted.

“It was really smooth because we staggered the schedule,” Stake said. “So kindergarten and first grade started today. And then second, and third join in tomorrow, and then fourth and fifth grade join in next Wednesday. The students were excited to be here. The teachers are excited to have kids in their classrooms.”

Spreading out the first day of classes for different grade levels allows operations to run smoothly not only for iLearn, but also for parents and students.

“The reason behind that was because a lot of our kindergarten students, this is their first time being exposed to a school environment,” she said. “They're not sure what the routines are, even some of these parents, it's their first time dropping off their child. So, one of the things that we had noticed in previous school years was that opening the school year with all of the grade levels together was a little chaotic, especially with our younger ones. We don't want them to come to school feeling scared in any way. So, it helps to alleviate that kind of experience, to make it more comfortable for them. Parents are a little bit more comfortable and confident in dropping their kids off, students know where to go. But, on top of that, it helps to alleviate that start-of-the-year traffic that no one is immune to. So this morning went really smoothly.”

The learning institution recently moved into its new home in Dededo.

iLearn is almost finished settling in, Stake told The Guam Daily Post.

“For the most part, I would say we're about 90% moved into the campus, there's still several things that still need to be moved in - some electronic boards and filing cabinets, those kinds of things. But for the most part, everything is here,” she said.

Stake said she is looking toward what the new school year and campus have to bring.

“Honestly, I'm looking forward to this campus to come alive. This has been in the works for the last year, with the building walls going up, this campus being filled with construction workers, and just all of the site visits, all the hard hats and all of the things,” she said.

“So to be able to walk the halls, like, see cement blocks, concrete blocks and dust and everything everywhere, to where it is today, I think I'm just most excited to see the hallways filled with kids, and just learning taking place,” Stake said.

iLearn currently has 750 students enrolled with 21 potential students on the waiting list.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio joined iLearn employees and members of the school's board of trustees in the excitement of welcoming students to the newly built campus.

“We are excited for everything. It's a brand-new campus, brand-new school year, and everyone's really excited. So it's always an exciting time when people are excited to be here. I'm really glad and thankful that we are finally here today on our first day of school and the campus is now open and there's actual kids on campus. So, it's still surreal,” Stake said.