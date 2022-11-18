ILearn students’ ornaments on display at Christmas tree event

Christmas is just around the corner and as part of the holiday festivities, 18 ornaments created by iLearn Academy Charter School students will be featured in the America Celebrates display of ornaments in Washington, D.C.

The one-of-a-kind ornaments, designed by students, will adorn 58 trees that surround the National Christmas Tree, a living tree that can be viewed year-round in President's Park, one of America’s 423 national parks.

The American Celebrates ornament program is held annually through the collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation. The organizations worked together to identify elementary, middle and high schools across the nation to participate in the NPF-funded project.

According to the National Park Service, the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony has a strong tie to education, one that dates back to 1923, when the District of Columbia Public School penned a letter to the White House proposing that a decorated Christmas tree be placed on the south lawn of the White House.

"This year, more than 2,600 students participated in the America Celebrates ornament program! The students, ages 4 to 19 years old, learned about the places they call home. From history and ecological wonders, to exploring different mediums of art, these students’ ornaments are a must-see this holiday,” the NPS said in a press release.

Students in every grade level at iLearn submitted their entries, but only 18 ornaments were chosen to be on display in Washington, D.C.

"Our 18 selected winners will have their original work matted to black card stock and will be put on display in our school lobby for the holiday season," the iLearn administration said in a press release.

The ornaments created by iLearn students feature pictures that share the culture of Guam. From the territorial flower to notable landmarks, the ornaments will be available for view from Dec. 2, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023.

Photos of ornaments on display can be viewed on the President’s Park Facebook page.