Students learning in classrooms, eating meals in the cafeteria and enjoying recess in hallways are some of the activities visitors and families can see when visiting the new iLearn Academy Charter School campus in Harmon, Dededo.

ILearn, one of Guam’s four public charter schools, is a STEM-based-curriculum learning institution, which hopes to expand its courses to include robotics and agriculture, iLearn officials said. STEM is an acronym used in education that stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The island’s second charter school is open to children in kindergarten to fifth grade.

About two months into this school year, Rachel Stake, the chief academic officer for iLearn, said settling into the new building “has been a roller-coaster ride.”

“We are still really excited about being at a new location and our permanent campus,” said Stake. “As always, like with any new building or any new facility, there were a lot of different things that needed to be ironed out, procedures such as student pickup and student drop-off. Students getting used to their schedules and new teachers, teachers getting used to being in their classrooms, new teachers who adjusted to their new cohorts and teaching teams. It has been a lot of adjustments in the new school year, but we're settling in nicely.”

ILearn moved into the newly built facility in early August, after being temporarily housed at two campuses since 2015.

The charter school's new home has a student capacity of 740, with 10 potential students on the waiting list, Stake said.

“So, we're still at max pool capacity. We still have 740 students from kindergarten to fifth grade. We do still receive student applications. If we're able to accommodate them, we do, otherwise they're put on a waiting list until a spot opens up for them. But, yes, we are still at maximum capacity,” she said.

The plans for two new programs, robotics and agriculture, remain under development.

“So our robotics program is currently underway,” she said. “We have just formatted the two classrooms to become like robotics labs. So, this year, we're hoping to be able to fully implement that by the end of the year. For agriculture, that's still something that's in the works. We haven't officially implemented it yet. But during our after-school program, agriculture is one of the programs that is offered to the students who are enrolled there.”

Despite some of the challenges, Stake said, parents, students, faculty and educators have been adapting well.

“Parents have been and continue to be really supportive of our school and our program as we've gotten everything kind of settled and squared away,” she said. “I'm just thankful that we are part of a team that continues to collaborate together to get everything squared away and figure it out for our students. So, now, as we enter into our second quarter, at the end of this month, we're looking forward to everything still continuing to smooth out for the rest of the school year."

Stake acknowledged the team effort it has taken to tackle concerns from parents, students and teachers.

"I'm really proud of, like, our administrative team and our two principals for rising to the occasion to ensure that everything was addressed," she said. "But overall, I'm really grateful that our school and our parent community have been able to collaborate consistently to be able to address any issues that have come up to ensure that everything just stays smooth. It's been great, super resilient staff, really resilient kids, kids that are super excited to be here.”

Students' desires to learn plays a role in smoothing out the bumps in the road, according to Stake.

“I think that makes being an education and running a school that much easier when the students are actually really excited to be here. And the teachers are really supportive of student learning,” she said.