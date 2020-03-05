Ill woman in Palau transited via Guam

Guam’s health officials are keeping track of the condition of the 73-year-old woman in Palau identified as a person under investigation for COVID-19, as well as three military personnel who, while ill, don’t meet the criteria as being a person under investigation.

The woman, who is from Oregon, transited through Guam but showed no symptoms of being ill, according to a press release from Adelup. She is the first to be identified as a person under investigation in Palau.

Palau’s Ministry of Health is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Taiwan’s Ministry of Health, and test results are expected in the next few days, according to the office of the president. The woman, who is traveling with Canvasback Medical Team, is in an isolation room and her health is being monitored.

Guam health officials said they also worked with the Palau government and based on the case investigation, the CDC has determined that at this time, an air contact investigation is not required. Such an investigation would look at the patient’s travel history and determine who they came in contact with during travel.

Meanwhile, out of an abundance of caution, crew members on a Navy ship are being “treated and remain under controlled monitoring until all are cleared by medical personnel of any symptoms of a contagious illness,” a press release from the governor’s office stated.

The military informed Department of Public Health and Social Services and the governor of a military vessel that had three sick individuals on board. Naval Hospital Guam and Public Health officials evaluated them and they did not meet the CDC criteria for a person under investigation.

“Mission essential personnel will continue to conduct official business in the vicinity of the ship on Naval Base Guam,” the release stated. “At this time, there are no indications that any U.S. naval personnel have contracted COVID-19. In response to the threat caused by this virus, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet issued guidance to the Fleet that ensures the risk of COVID-19 is mitigated to our forces.”

Officials also noted that per U.S. Pacific Fleet directive, all military personnel will continue to be screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19 throughout and following the port visit.