This year saw an unprecedented rise of Chinese nationals arriving in Guam via boats originating from Saipan, which officials allege was done to avoid the immigration processes.

In the summer of 2022, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero activated law enforcement to actively track the situation, leading to several people alleged to have entered Guam illegally now facing criminal charges in local court.

After a boat was found in Tumon in June and believed to have been operated by Chinese nationals coming from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, local law enforcement was met with challenges in bringing the Chinese nationals to justice due to the lack of jurisdiction.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

However, in the next months, Leon Guerrero brought up the issues to U.S. Department of Homeland Security during her visit to Washington, D.C., which later resulted in a multiagency task force being established in August. The task force focused on the illegal entries and it led to the arrests of individuals found to have been operating a boat carrying several other Chinese nationals.

The task force, which was primarily headed by Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, urged residents to report any suspicious activity and eventually led to a concerned fisherman making a call about seeing what he thought to be tourists walking a dirt road in the Urunao area.

The report caused the task force to investigate and led to the arrest of Jianfeng Lu, who was the first of nine people suspected of operating a boat used to illegally enter Guam.

The nine included eight men, Lu, Haize Lu, Ruigang Li, Fujun Zhai, Jianfeng Li, Fu Li, She Guo Qin, and Zhicong Huang, and one woman, Xiao Juan Sun. They were charged in the Superior Court of Guam on similar charges related to not obtaining clearance to land and not notifying the customs agency.

Court documents further stated the suspects operated boats purchased at prices between $20,000 and $30,000 and arrived in areas that included Ritidian Point, Tanguisson Beach and Hagåtña boat basin, with several other individuals accompanying them.

Court cases

The people who were arrested were initially confined at the Department of Corrections. They were later released either on cash bail or personal recognizance bonds.

In some of the hearings held in December, authorities indicated resolutions to the cases were possible. Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown confirmed “consistent plea agreements” were sent to the defendants.

None of the defendants' pleas have been accepted by the Superior Court of Guam as of Saturday.

After the arrests, The Guam Daily Post inquired if the suspects would be prosecuted in the District Court of Guam, but the U.S. attorney's office could neither confirm nor deny whether it was investigating the incidents.

In October, the CNMI federal court charged three people, two men, Fu Li and Guo Qin She, and one woman, Xiao Juan Sun, with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.

The individuals were charged separately, however, according to federal court documents, they purchased a boat “used for transportation because Chinese citizens wanted to avoid immigration processes that were anticipated if travel was completed by commercial plane.”

Arrivals tied to work

Court documents stated the defendants came to Guam to look for work.

Between August and November, Greg Massey, of the Guam Department of Labor, told the Post six Chinese nationals who were believed to have arrived on Guam by boat from Saipan were found illegally working for construction businesses.

During GDOL's investigation, Massey said they learned the workers were utilizing the Chinese instant messaging app WeChat to find work on Guam.

“A typical example would be a guy would go on WeChat, saying, 'Hey, I'm available for work. Does anyone have work? I do construction.' Then you have another guy saying, 'Yeah, I'm working construction, too, and we need a couple guys for this week,'” Massey said, before explaining there doesn't appear to be any form of human trafficking or “central scheme” to bring people over.

Four companies, as a result, were issued notices of violations and issued $1,000 license sanction fees for their first offense as GDOL continues to address the issue of unlawful arrivals.