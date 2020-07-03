A man was placed under arrest after allegedly using a knife to attack a woman known to him.

According to court documents, Steven R. Maton, 41, was attempting to visit a woman at an apartment building in Tamuning after midnight on Wednesday, but was told by a security guard that he was not allowed to enter.

The woman told officers she saw Maton climbing over the fence as she was getting into the passenger side of a car, documents state.

Maton allegedly punched the passenger side window, shattering it, before he swung a knife at the woman and cut her arm.

He then swung the knife toward her stomach, but missed, documents state.

The security guard said she was forced to lock herself inside her security guard post, as Maton tried to get inside.

She said he was banging on the door and yelled, "If you call the cops, I'm going to break the door down and kill you."

Maton was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, harassment and disorderly conduct.